APD: 2 injured in shooting near Albuquerque High

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Officers were responding to a shooting that left two people injured at a park Friday afternoon near Albuquerque High School.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the incident happened sometime around 12:30 p.m. at Martineztown Park.

He said two people were dropped off at the hospital and police traced the incident to Martineztown Park.

Gallegos didn’t give any other details.

The homepage for Albuquerque High School announced a shelter in place at 12:45 p.m. “due to a police investigation in the area.”


