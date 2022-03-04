 Officer: Alleged kidnap victim was driving car, caused deadly SF crash - Albuquerque Journal

Officer: Alleged kidnap victim was driving car, caused deadly SF crash

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A Santa Fe police officer told investigators an alleged kidnapping victim was the driver fleeing police on Wednesday during a pursuit that ended in a crash that killed an officer and retired Las Vegas firefighter, according to recently filed court documents.

Search warrant affidavits filed in Magistrate Court in Santa Fe identify the woman, but she has not been charged with a crime. The woman was driving a stolen car at estimated speeds of 90 miles an hour into oncoming traffic on Interstate 25 north of Santa Fe when the crash occurred, court documents state.

The crash involved five vehicles, including two police cruisers, and left Santa Fe police officer Robert Duran, 43, and retired Las Vegas firefighter Frank Lovato, 62, dead.

According to the affidavits, a Santa Fe police officer who had been pursuing the car told investigators that after the crash the car was “occupied by only the female driver” and “at no time did (the officer) see anyone else exit the vehicle.”

Authorities have said the call began as a kidnapping with a man holding a woman at knifepoint and leading police on a high-speed chase. On Friday, State Police reiterated that they are still looking for a male suspect.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is still actively working on identifying and locating a male suspect who was involved in this incident,” State Police spokesman Dusty Francisco said. “There have been no arrests made at this time.  When more information becomes available we will send out an update.”


