How to prepare for possible rolling blackouts

In New Mexico, our weather conditions generally do not affect power delivery as they do in other parts of the country. We do not have major ice storms that take power lines down in many midwestern states. We are not part of tornado alley that can affect the delivery of power. Yet, while we have a history of reliable power, PNM has cautioned of possible rolling power outages this summer and next. Regulators and PNM are researching ways to prevent or mitigate blackouts, but you should make plans as well.

Why this summer?

There are several factors contributing to the potential for blackouts. We are part of the Western grid, which is seeing a scarcity of electricity. The planned closure of the San Juan generating station in northwest New Mexico affects power generation in New Mexico. Global supply chain issues caused by the pandemic have delayed plans to replace that traditional power with solar. Climate change could mean a hot summer in New Mexico, which means high power use to cool our homes and businesses. With these factors, it makes sense — both for utilities and consumers — to make a plan.

What’s PNM’s plan?

PNM plans to keep the San Juan generating station open for three additional months, through September, which it says will get us through the high-power use time of the year. This will provide more time to put in place solar farms that are behind schedule. Still, an extreme heat wave, equipment failure or stress on another area of the Western power grid can add stress to the delivery of power here. What happens then?

First, the balance of supply and demand is monitored. If a particularly hot day is forecast, with high energy use expected to outstrip supply, PNM will launch a communication plan to ask consumers to reduce their power usage. The communication plan includes press releases, notices to all media and social media. If efforts to cut power are not sufficient, rotating outages will be used. The rotating outages will affect an area of the community for one or two hours. If necessary, the outage would rotate to a different area so one group of customers is not affected for too long.

Sign up for outage alerts via text, email or a phone call at PNM.com/outage

Unexpected outages?

There may be some. Outages can be caused by many different events, among them inclement weather, equipment failure, etc. Strategic rotating outages may occur during unexpected outages.

How can I lower my use?

• Raise the thermostat by a couple of degrees.

• Turn off the AC or swamp cooler and use a fan.

• Close the blinds.

• Don’t run the dishwasher, washing machine or dryer during peak energy use hours of 4-8 pm.

For a full list of ideas on conserving energy, go to PNM.com/save. Included there is information on energy-efficient appliances and rebates. You have time to make this part of your plan for reduced energy use.

If you have refrigerated air-conditioning, sign up for PNM Power Saver Program at PNM.com/powersaver.

If you don’t have internet access, the customer service phone number is 1-888-342-5766.

How about hospitals?

PNM will avoid rolling blackouts that affect hospitals, fire stations and police stations.

Businesses?

If the business is in an area of a rotating blackout, it will be part of the outage. Ask your employer what the plan is for a power outage.

EV charging stations?

If a rotating outage were to occur in an area with an EV charging station, it will not have power to charge the vehicle. Owners are encouraged to keep their EV charged and be aware of the peak energy-use hours of 4-8 pm. Plans to expand EV charging stations in New Mexico will continue.

What if I have a medical device?

• If you have a medical device that uses electricity, work with your health care provider and PNM for a tag on your meter. PNM will try to avoid blackouts where there is a significant number of tag owners. But if a blackout is necessary, having a tag will allow PNM to be aware of that and provide more advance information to those affected.

• Keep your medical device batteries charged.

• Keep your cellphone and laptop charged.

• Consider such alternative charging systems as a small solar charger.

• Evaluate needs for power generation.

• Know where your flashlights and extra batteries are.

• Have a back-up communication system to contact affected family and friends.

• Review or create a household emergency plan. Search Redcross.org for Make a Plan.

Source: Raymond Sandoval, Director, PNM Corporate Communications and Brand Management