 Gov. approves bill expanding free tuition at NM colleges - Albuquerque Journal

Gov. approves bill expanding free tuition at NM colleges

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Two bond proposals to support Santa Fe Community College are on the Feb. 6 election ballot. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Santa Fe Community College, as seen in this file photo, and other institutions of higher education in New Mexico will be covered by an expanded scholarship program. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed into law her signature higher education priority from this year’s 30-day session, expanding a scholarship program that covers tuition and fees for adults seeking their first college degree.

She celebrated approval of the legislation, Senate Bill 140, during a ceremony at Western New Mexico University in Silver City.

The measure reached her desk after picking up bipartisan support in both chambers of the Legislature.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat up for reelection this year, has made it a priority throughout her first term to make college free for more New Mexicans.

She describes the Opportunity Scholarship Act — signed into law Friday — as the only state-funded program of its kind in the nation.

“This is a remarkable moment,” Lujan Grisham said.

In an interview, she said student loan debt is a tremendous barrier for students throughout the country even as a bachelor’s degree is required for so many careers. Higher education enrollment, she noted, has fallen over the last decade.

Too many “people can’t go to college anymore. They can’t afford it,” the governor said.

The expanded scholarship program covers tuition and fees at community colleges, universities or similar institutions for students seeking an associate’s or bachelor’s degree, or a certificate in certain occupations, such as welding.

It isn’t intended for graduate degrees or for people who already have a four-year degree.

Opponents of the proposal have questioned its cost and raised the prospect of unintended consequences, such as public colleges raising their tuition with the understanding that the state will cover the cost for students.

Legislative analysts estimate the program might cost about $115 million a year when fully ramped up.

But Lujan Grisham said it’ll be worth it and that her administration will be “tough” on any institution that attempts to game the system.

Recent high school graduates are already covered under New Mexico’s long-standing lottery scholarship.

The new law is designed to offer flexibility to a broader group of students. They can take as little as six credit hours in the fall and spring semester as they work toward an associate’s, a bachelor’s or a certificate.

The bill was cosponsored by Sen. Liz Stefanics of Cerrillos and Rep. Joy Garratt of Albuquerque, both Democrats. It passed the Senate on a 30-6 vote and won House approval 51-17.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Road trip with Rover?
ABQnews Seeker
Check out some tips for making ... Check out some tips for making you both happy
2
Gov. approves bill expanding free tuition at NM colleges
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed into law her signature higher education priority from this year's 30-day session, expanding a scholarship program that ...
3
Officer: Alleged kidnap victim was driving car, caused deadly ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Santa Fe police officer told ... A Santa Fe police officer told investigators an alleged kidnapping victim was the driver fleeing police on Wednesday during a pursuit that ended in ...
4
APD: 1 dead after gunfire erupts in Downtown ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A male was shot and killed ... A male was shot and killed Friday morning in Downtown Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokeswoman, said the shooting occurred in an alleyway between ...
5
APD: 2 injured in shooting near Albuquerque High
ABQnews Seeker
Officers were responding to a shooting ... Officers were responding to a shooting that left two people injured at a park Friday afternoon near Albuquerque High School. Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert ...
6
Moving forward together
ABQnews Seeker
Good Blokes Jogging group focuses on ... Good Blokes Jogging group focuses on giving people a mental boost
7
NM teachers may get raises as soon as April
ABQnews Seeker
Education secretary does 'listening tour' Education secretary does 'listening tour'
8
Officer, retired firefighter killed
ABQnews Seeker
SF police officer, retired firefighter killed ... SF police officer, retired firefighter killed during high-speed pursuit of suspect
9
'Mr. Bridges' helped drive progress in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Grady a force behind construction of ... Grady a force behind construction of Paseo del Norte bridge