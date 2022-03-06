Editorial: Lawmakers must not give up fight to end youth gun violence

Many lawmakers seemed to agree in the recent legislative session that lowering the voting age to 16 in local elections was not a good idea. Some said teenage minds aren’t fully developed and that teenagers are too impressionable to assume such an awesome responsibility as voting.

It made sense that proposal was stripped early from a proposed voting reform bill.

But when it came to keeping firearms out of the hands of children — those same children whose minds are not fully developed and who are extremely impressionable — lawmakers were unable to make any meaningful progress in the 30-day session that ended Feb. 17.

The final version of an omnibus crime package passed by lawmakers last month includes several provisions aimed at taking a bite out of crime, but it didn’t address our increasing problem of children killing other children — or themselves — with guns.

House Bill 68, which passed both houses and awaits action by the governor, would enhance penalties for brandishing a firearm in the course of committing a drug transaction or serious crime; provide tougher penalties for serious violent felons who possess a firearm; and make a bomb scare a fourth-degree felony and a shooting threat a misdemeanor. The bill’s original version would have made unlawful possession of a handgun by someone under age 19 a fourth-degree felony (it’s now a misdemeanor), but that language didn’t survive.

House Bill 9, which addressed juveniles and guns, did not fare as well.

HB 9 was named for 13-year-old Washington middle schooler Bennie Hargrove, who police say was shot six times and killed by a fellow 13-year-old student who took a gun from home to the school on Aug. 13. The bill would have made it a crime, in certain circumstances, if a person recklessly stores a firearm and a minor gains access to it to threaten or harm someone.

If a firearm were accessed by a minor and used in the commission of a crime resulting in great bodily harm or death, the person responsible for storing the firearm could have been charged with a fourth-degree felony, carrying an 18-month prison sentence. If a firearm were accessed by a minor and used in the commission of a lesser crime, the person responsible for keeping or storing the firearm could have been charged with a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail.

Currently, New Mexicans have to be at least 19 to legally possess a handgun; there is no minimum age to possess rifles and shotguns in New Mexico.

But a juvenile charged with possessing a handgun faces only a misdemeanor charge, similar to when a juvenile has alcohol. Second Judicial District Attorney Raúl Torrez says that, when a juvenile is charged with possession of a weapon, the misdemeanor case isn’t formally referred to his office. That has to change.

The issue erupted again days after the legislative session ended when a student was fatally shot near West Mesa High School. Police say 16-year-old West Mesa High junior Andrew Burson was shot and killed just east of campus by a fellow student on Feb. 25. It was the second time this school year that a student with a gun has allegedly killed another student on or next to a school campus.

Police say Burson and 14-year-old Marco Trejo were arguing over a “ghost gun” Burson had bought on the internet and assembled himself. Burson confronted Trejo near the football field, claiming Trejo had stolen the gun. Prosecutors say Trejo shot Burson with “no appreciation for human life.”

House Bill 9, and HB 68 in its original form, were among several crime bills backed by DA Torrez and Mayor Tim Keller. Lawmakers also stripped the omnibus crime package of a provision expanding the prohibition of deadly weapons from a school campus to school zones before the crime package reached the House floor.

Local police have said they are seeing an increase in violent crime by increasingly younger offenders.

It is absurd that adults shouldn’t be required to safely store guns away from youngsters or that children found in possession of a handgun can be charged only with a misdemeanor. How many more children must be shot by another child for lawmakers to act?

In August 2020, 18-year-old Fedonta “JB” White — a Santa Fe High School basketball standout headed on a scholarship to the University of New Mexico — was shot and killed at a house party. Authorities charged 16-year-old Estevan Montoya with first-degree murder.

Two men were shot and killed, and three others were shot at a large Halloween party in 2021 on Albuquerque’s West Side. Police say a group of four young men that included a juvenile showed up at the apartment party and attempted to rob one man of his shoes before gunfire erupted. One of the shooting victims was a juvenile.

When a detective asked 18-year-old Thomas Acee, one of the group of alleged intruders, if it is a “normal thing” for people to be at a party with an AK-47, Acee reportedly replied, “This is Albuquerque.”

Just Friday morning, a dispute at Albuquerque High spilled over into a nearby park that ended in a shooting, injuring two.

We’ll never know if tougher gun laws would have made a difference in recent tragic shootings involving juveniles. But we do know it is far too easy for our young people to get their hands on guns. And we know we can no longer close our eyes to the increasing violence of children against children.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.