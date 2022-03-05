First-year United coach hopes for entertaining preseason finale at Mesa del Sol

New Mexico United’s official opening night is still more than a week away, but fans can watch a full-length trailer Saturday.

United will host Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC for its final preseason match at NMU’s Mesa del Sol training facility. The match starts at noon, is open to the public and $10 general admission tickets were still available as of Friday.

It’s the only home appearance of the preseason for New Mexico, which opens the regular season March 13 against Las Vegas Lights at Isotopes Park. Saturday’s match against USL League One Northern Colorado offers fans a first look at a United side that’s undergone significant changes since the 2021 season ended.

New faces on the pitch will be evident enough. Nine of the 23 players on United’s current roster were signed during the offseason, including goalkeeper and Albuquerque native Ford Parker, who was officially added this week.

Equally notable is the change on the sideline, where Zach Prince replaced Troy Lesesne as head coach and technical director. Prince said he’s excited for fans to get a first look at NMU’s 2022 squad and hopes Saturday’s match will be both productive and fun to watch.

“I think we have to acknowledge that we’re in the entertainment business,” Prince said. “We want it to be exciting and fun for the fans. But every preseason match, we also look at it as a competition. Whenever we step on the field, we want to win.”

United scored what Prince called a “productive” 3-1 preseason win last week in El Paso. Prince sent in several substitutes midway through the second half and was rewarded with two late goals by Carl Sainte and Cristian Nava. Prince acknowledged that United has not yet incorporated everything into its arsenal, but he said fans will get a taste of the team’s aggressive attack on Saturday.

“We’re not worried about showing our cards or anything like that,” Prince said. “We’re more concerned about continuing the process and building on what we’re trying to do. We just want to play our game.”

NOT BACK YET: Two familiar faces will not be uniform for United early in the season. Forward Amando Moreno is still rehabbing from an ACL tear suffered late last season. Prince said Moreno is “crushing it” in rehab and expects to return to action at some point this season.

Forward and Albuquerque native Devon Sandoval is currently serving as an assistant coach for NMU’s academy program. Sandoval missed the end of last season after blood clots were discovered in his heart. His playing status for this season is uncertain.

“Dev is still going through his process,” Prince said, “and we’ll see where that goes. For now he’s working as an assistant coach and doing a phenomenal job.”

CHAIRS YES, CASH NO: Fans will be allowed to bring chairs and outside food and drink to Saturday’s preseason match, but glass containers are not allowed. Food trucks will be available on site. Ticketing and merchandise sales will be cashless.

Saturday

Preseason: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. NM United, noon at Mesa del Sol