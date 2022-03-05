 First-year United coach hopes for entertaining preseason finale at Mesa del Sol - Albuquerque Journal

First-year United coach hopes for entertaining preseason finale at Mesa del Sol

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico United’s official opening night is still more than a week away, but fans can watch a full-length trailer Saturday.

United will host Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC for its final preseason match at NMU’s Mesa del Sol training facility. The match starts at noon, is open to the public and $10 general admission tickets were still available as of Friday.

It’s the only home appearance of the preseason for New Mexico, which opens the regular season March 13 against Las Vegas Lights at Isotopes Park. Saturday’s match against USL League One Northern Colorado offers fans a first look at a United side that’s undergone significant changes since the 2021 season ended.

New faces on the pitch will be evident enough. Nine of the 23 players on United’s current roster were signed during the offseason, including goalkeeper and Albuquerque native Ford Parker, who was officially added this week.

Equally notable is the change on the sideline, where Zach Prince replaced Troy Lesesne as head coach and technical director. Prince said he’s excited for fans to get a first look at NMU’s 2022 squad and hopes Saturday’s match will be both productive and fun to watch.

“I think we have to acknowledge that we’re in the entertainment business,” Prince said. “We want it to be exciting and fun for the fans. But every preseason match, we also look at it as a competition. Whenever we step on the field, we want to win.”

United scored what Prince called a “productive” 3-1 preseason win last week in El Paso. Prince sent in several substitutes midway through the second half and was rewarded with two late goals by Carl Sainte and Cristian Nava. Prince acknowledged that United has not yet incorporated everything into its arsenal, but he said fans will get a taste of the team’s aggressive attack on Saturday.

“We’re not worried about showing our cards or anything like that,” Prince said. “We’re more concerned about continuing the process and building on what we’re trying to do. We just want to play our game.”

NOT BACK YET: Two familiar faces will not be uniform for United early in the season. Forward Amando Moreno is still rehabbing from an ACL tear suffered late last season. Prince said Moreno is “crushing it” in rehab and expects to return to action at some point this season.

Forward and Albuquerque native Devon Sandoval is currently serving as an assistant coach for NMU’s academy program. Sandoval missed the end of last season after blood clots were discovered in his heart. His playing status for this season is uncertain.

“Dev is still going through his process,” Prince said, “and we’ll see where that goes. For now he’s working as an assistant coach and doing a phenomenal job.”

CHAIRS YES, CASH NO: Fans will be allowed to bring chairs and outside food and drink to Saturday’s preseason match, but glass containers are not allowed. Food trucks will be available on site. Ticketing and merchandise sales will be cashless.

Saturday

Preseason: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC vs. NM United, noon at Mesa del Sol


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
First-year United coach hopes for entertaining preseason finale at ...
Featured Sports
New Mexico United's official opening night ... New Mexico United's official opening night is still more than a week away, but fans can watch a full-length trailer Saturday. United will host ...
2
Waterson injured, pulls out of fight
Boxing/MMA
Albuquerque MMA fighter Michelle Waterson has ... Albuquerque MMA fighter Michelle Waterson has pulled out of her scheduled March 26 fight against Bra ...
3
Lobo walk-ons contemplate last walk-off on Saturday
College
It hadn't quite hit Jordan Arroyo. ... It hadn't quite hit Jordan Arroyo. He's well aware the season – his senior sea ...
4
Boys hoops: The chase for five guys (championships) tips ...
Boys' Basketball
Are Las Cruces and Volcano Vista ... Are Las Cruces and Volcano Vista on a collision course?The official Bulldawgs-Hawks wa ...
5
United says 5,000 season tickets have been sold for ...
Featured Sports
Ahead of the 2022 USL Championship ... Ahead of the 2022 USL Championship season, New Mexico United said Friday it has sold 5,000 season tickets — approximately 1,700 more than the ...
6
Metro teams learn their 2022 prep football schedules
Featured Sports
Somehow, it doesn't feel right to ... Somehow, it doesn't feel right to start talking about the next high school football season until the schedules are complete. For Albuquerque Public Schools, ...
7
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball begins league play, softball ...
Baseball
Ready or not, the 2022 Mountain ... Ready or not, the 2022 Mountain West Conference race begins Friday for the University of New Mexico baseball team. Still finding their footing under ...
8
Sports Speak Up: We're suppose to cheer because Lobo ...
Featured Sports
A LATE NIGHT tip-off for UNM's ... A LATE NIGHT tip-off for UNM's Senior/Fan Appreciation Night Saturday? Thanks once again, Mountain West Conference. As for Richard Pitino, some people are congratulating ...
9
Mountain West women's season wraps up; bracket set
College
Wednesday night’s final regular-season games proved ... Wednesday night’s final regular-season games proved enticing table-setters for next week’s Mountain West women’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two of Wednesday’s four ...