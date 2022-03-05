 Aggies get one last try to clinch WAC men's basketball title - Albuquerque Journal

Aggies get one last try to clinch WAC men’s basketball title

By ABQJournal News Staff

Johnny McCants (22) was outstanding on a Wednesday night when the rest of the New Mexico State Aggies weren’t so much. Now they face a sense of urgency in Saturday’s home finale against Utah State. (NMSU photo)

After squandering two chances in the last week to clinch the Western Athletic Conference regular season title, the limping-to-the-finish New Mexico State men get one final chance in their one final home basketball game of the regular season.

The Aggies (23-6, 13-4), who share first place in the league with Seattle University and Stephen F. Austin, host Utah Valley (19-10, 10-7) Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN+, 99.7 FM in Las Cruces).

A win gets New Mexico State at least a share of the regular season title — and critically, the top seed for next week’s WAC tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. The top two seeds get byes into Friday’s semifinals of the 10-team event.

Also today, Seattle U. (22-8, 13-4) hosts Chicago State (7-23, 3-14), who stunned New Mexico State last Saturday in the Aggies’ first chance to clinch first. SFA (21-8, 13-4) is at UT Rio Grande Valley.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston (18-13, 13-5), which is in the clubhouse, and Grand Canyon (12-7, 12-5), which hosts Dixie State, haven’t been eliminated from a share of first place yet.

The Aggies also squandered a chance to clinch at home on Wednesday before losing 73-71 to Stephen F. Austin, ending the program’s streak of 32 consecutive league wins at the Pan Am Center. Johnny McCants had 10 rebounds and six blocks to go with a career-high 20 points, but the Aggies lost control when they went without a field goal from 5:31 remaining in the second half until 30 seconds remained in the game.

Now they face a Wolverines team that handled them 72-68 on Feb. 12 in Orem, Utah behind league player of the year candidate Fardaws Aimaq’s 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Aimaq averages 19.1 points per game, just under Aggie Teddy Allen’s 19.2.

The Aggies lead the series 13-5 and are 6-1 at home.

The showdown is also Senior Night for four players (Yuat Alok, Clayton Henry, Johnny McCants and Donnie Tillman) and the annual US Bank/NM State Athletics Hall of Fame game. On Friday, NMSU inducted three members into its Hall of Fame including William Benjamin (men’s basketball, 1988-92) the late Bob Kelly (football and men’s basketball, 1957-60) and Maria Roth (volleyball, 1991-95). That trio will be recognized at halftime Saturday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Aggies get one last try to clinch WAC men's ...
College
After squandering two chances in the ... After squandering two chances in the last week to clinch the Western Athletic Conference regular season title, the limping-to-the-finish New Mexico State men get ...
2
Lobo walk-ons contemplate last walk-off on Saturday
College
It hadn't quite hit Jordan Arroyo. ... It hadn't quite hit Jordan Arroyo. He's well aware the season – his senior sea ...
3
Spring sports roundup: Lobo baseball begins league play, softball ...
Baseball
Ready or not, the 2022 Mountain ... Ready or not, the 2022 Mountain West Conference race begins Friday for the University of New Mexico baseball team. Still finding their footing under ...
4
'Set me up for life': Female college athletes stash ...
College
A figure sprints toward the camera ... A figure sprints toward the camera along a walkway at an apartment complex, first in real time, then in slow motion before going back ...
5
Aggies lose at home to Stephen F. Austin
College
Latrell Jossell registered 17 points as ... Latrell Jossell registered 17 points as Stephen F. Austin stretched its win streak to nine games, edging past New Mexico State 73-71 on Wednesday ...
6
Mountain West women's season wraps up; bracket set
College
Wednesday night’s final regular-season games proved ... Wednesday night’s final regular-season games proved enticing table-setters for next week’s Mountain West women’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two of Wednesday’s four ...
7
Rick Wright: Aggie Hall of Famer Benjamin found footing ...
Boys' Basketball
Some 12 years and 10 months ... Some 12 years and 10 months ago, there appeared in this space a column about the hiring of William B ...
8
Emptying the Notebook: Mid-range Mash nearly pulls it off ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and more from Monday's UNM Lobos game in Fresno, California.
9
Kiehne is home, but knows there is work to ...
College
Just a couple weeks before Christmas, ... Just a couple weeks before Christmas, Tyler Kiehne tweeted that he was coming home to play for the U ...