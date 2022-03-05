Aggies get one last try to clinch WAC men’s basketball title

After squandering two chances in the last week to clinch the Western Athletic Conference regular season title, the limping-to-the-finish New Mexico State men get one final chance in their one final home basketball game of the regular season.

The Aggies (23-6, 13-4), who share first place in the league with Seattle University and Stephen F. Austin, host Utah Valley (19-10, 10-7) Saturday at 7 p.m. (ESPN+, 99.7 FM in Las Cruces).

A win gets New Mexico State at least a share of the regular season title — and critically, the top seed for next week’s WAC tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. The top two seeds get byes into Friday’s semifinals of the 10-team event.

Also today, Seattle U. (22-8, 13-4) hosts Chicago State (7-23, 3-14), who stunned New Mexico State last Saturday in the Aggies’ first chance to clinch first. SFA (21-8, 13-4) is at UT Rio Grande Valley.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston (18-13, 13-5), which is in the clubhouse, and Grand Canyon (12-7, 12-5), which hosts Dixie State, haven’t been eliminated from a share of first place yet.

The Aggies also squandered a chance to clinch at home on Wednesday before losing 73-71 to Stephen F. Austin, ending the program’s streak of 32 consecutive league wins at the Pan Am Center. Johnny McCants had 10 rebounds and six blocks to go with a career-high 20 points, but the Aggies lost control when they went without a field goal from 5:31 remaining in the second half until 30 seconds remained in the game.

Now they face a Wolverines team that handled them 72-68 on Feb. 12 in Orem, Utah behind league player of the year candidate Fardaws Aimaq’s 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Aimaq averages 19.1 points per game, just under Aggie Teddy Allen’s 19.2.

The Aggies lead the series 13-5 and are 6-1 at home.

The showdown is also Senior Night for four players (Yuat Alok, Clayton Henry, Johnny McCants and Donnie Tillman) and the annual US Bank/NM State Athletics Hall of Fame game. On Friday, NMSU inducted three members into its Hall of Fame including William Benjamin (men’s basketball, 1988-92) the late Bob Kelly (football and men’s basketball, 1957-60) and Maria Roth (volleyball, 1991-95). That trio will be recognized at halftime Saturday.