Mayor seeks to reconfirm slate of appointees

A potential standoff between Mayor Tim Keller and the City Council may be averted just yet.

Keller now has decided to send the police chief and other top appointees back through the council’s confirmation process — a step he disagrees is needed but one he said he will take to avoid the “distraction” of a lengthy dispute with the legislative body.

However, instead of individual nominations, Keller sent the council a five-person slate he expects it will act on with a single vote. He called it a “compromise” that still honors councilors’ request to have a say.

“We … want to make sure that this doesn’t, you know, become just a sideshow for nine months, position-by-position,” Keller said Friday in a meeting with Journal editors and reporters.

Council President Isaac Benton said the mayor’s nomination memo will be on the council’s March 21 meeting agenda. He said it remains to be seen if the council will accept the consolidated confirmation request or look for ways to slice it up, but that the mayor’s memo was encouraging.

“As far as I’m concerned, we’re moving in the right direction,” Benton said in an interview Friday afternoon.

Keller’s memo comes amid a clash over legislative authority.

The City Charter requires council approval for a handful of the highest-ranking mayoral appointments: city clerk, city attorney, police chief, fire chief, chief administrative officer and deputy chief administrative officers.

At issue is whether the mayor must renominate those office-holders after winning a new term.

Some councilors say the charter requires all new confirmations after an election. Keller, who started his second term Jan. 1, says that’s true for the clerk and attorney but not the rest.

Benton said last week he wanted to pursue the question further. That would involve convening a special committee designed to resolve disputes between the city’s executive and legislative bodies.

Keller said that process could still play out but he wanted the actual confirmation to take place sooner so the leadership team could focus its energy on more pressing issues.

His new nomination memo includes Chief Administrative Officer Sarita Nair, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina and Albuquerque Fire Rescue Chief Gene Gallegos. But the mayor bundled them with officials not mentioned in the City Charter’s confirmation section: Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Rael and Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Bhakta.

“I think that’s a strong statement about my confidence in the team. … We’re just saying, here’s everyone, you know, regardless if you only wanted a few of them,” Keller said.

Each of those named already earned council confirmation during Keller’s first term; however, the council changed significantly after the 2021 election. Four of nine seats changed hands and the council has a more conservative bent.