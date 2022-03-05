Boys prep basketball: No soccer for Highland’s Murillo, but he’s a keeper all the same

Where Jose Murillo grew up, the ball of preference traveled along the ground, not through a circle of iron.

His hometown in Mexico was not only a soccer hotbed, it was an area where almost no boys his age even pondered a future in basketball. Murillo didn’t find it especially appealing when he first picked up a ball. He smiled as he said he preferred video games.

“I didn’t have a lot of opportunities to play basketball,” Murillo said. “At the start, I didn’t want to do it.”

Finally, it was Murillo’s mother, who stands about 6-foot-3, who persuaded her giant of a son that basketball could fit him like a glove.

Jose, at 6-foot-9, agreed.

“I have the size for basketball,” he said.

This pact occurred barely five years ago.

Today, Murillo, who arrived in Albuquerque as a project, is practically a literal definition of a centerpiece. St. Pius boys basketball coach Ryan Myers tried the following analogy one day when he spoke to his team.

“These guys are too young to know what I’m talking about,” Myers said. “But I told them, it’s almost like ‘Jaws.’ You’ve got the music in the background, and you might not see him, but you know he’s there.”

Class 4A top-seed Highland’s chances to end a 50-year championship drought will hinge largely on the efforts of Murillo. This is a kid who didn’t discover the joy of dunking until he was 14 but, four years later, is inarguably the most impactful player in the 16-team playoff bracket.

“When he plays well, we typically play well, but I don’t think anyone puts as much pressure on us as we put on ourselves,” Highland coach Justin Woody said.

And even if Murillo carries much on his broad shoulders over the next two weeks, so, his coach posits, does everyone else.

“There’s more pressure on the other guys, because he’s gonna score 25 points and get 12 rebounds no matter what,” Woody said. “It’s when we get contributions from everyone else, that’s when we’re tough to beat.”

Murillo leads Highland (22-3) at both ends, with 22 points and 11.4 rebounds (4A best in both categories).

“Everybody is ready for the state tournament,” Murillo said. “I’m excited to see how the team is gonna do.”

Murillo’s arc, from a freshman with poor footwork and limited post moves to a senior who is ambidextrous on the offensive end from inside 5 feet, leads to this truth: He is mostly indefensible, and not just because of his frame.

“People see him, and think he might be a little clumsy, but he’s always been super athletic,” Woody said. “And the thing that stands apart about Jose is his motor. He runs the floor like a guard.”

It’s a far cry, Woody said, from the summer of 2018, when Murillo arrived from Mexico, raw and unpolished.

But it was there that Murillo’s connection to Albuquerque was born.

Murillo’s hometown, Ciudad Cuauhtémoc, is a city of about 170,000 located an hour west of Chihuahua, which is 235 miles south of El Paso.

He impressed enough at a tryout camp in Chihuahua in 2018 that he earned a chance at playing high school ball in the States, which steered him to Albuquerque. While his immediate family remains behind in Mexico and has only seen him play in person a couple of times – they mostly watch Hornet games on the Internet – Murillo’s game blossomed.

Murillo is one of a handful of Mexican nationals who play basketball for Highland but who attend an eAcademy at the nearby SAHQ (Student Athlete Headquarters) facility. It is run by longtime educator and coach Charlotte Rode, whose daughter Brio is the girls coach at St. Pius. Murillo lives with Charlotte Rode.

The Hornet players spend their school day at SAHQ and later are transported by van to Highland for practice.

Although it’s Murillo dunks that usually end up on TV highlights, his defensive impact (he has 85 blocks) has been no less vital to Highland, and it goes far beyond his shot swatting. It’s not even that he alters countless shot trajectories. It’s that he frequently deters shooters altogether. Which peels back to Myers’ analogy of a predator waiting to spring, which Murillo often does.

“He’s night and day different from his freshman year to his senior year,” Woody said. “Even from the beginning of this (season) to now.”

Murillo, who fashions himself after former Duke star and current New Orleans Pelican Zion Williamson, has become comfortable in his role, particularly on offense.

“If they stop me, we have pretty good shooters and they can take care of the game,” Murillo said. Conversely, he added, Highland’s posts can handle the scoring load if need be.

But it’s Murillo who controls so many games.

“He’s 6-9,” Highland teammate Alexis Dominguez said with a smile. “He’s gonna get buckets every day in the post.”

Murillo said he is likely to play for Eastern New Mexico. He also has offers from New Mexico Highlands, Western Colorado, Colorado State-Pueblo, Adams State (Colorado) and Cochise Junior College in southern Arizona.

For now, it’s his Highland family that gives him warmth and comfort, as he paves his future with his immediate family far away. But they’ll be watching closely during these playoffs for Highland.

“At the beginning,” he said, “it was pretty hard (being separated from them). But everyone here supports each other, and we feel like we’re at home.”

Exactly 6.25% of the 160 teams will leave the Pit with a blue trophy. But 160 teams have now received their party invitations, and New Mexico certainly loves to party in March.

2022 NMAA Boys Basketball State Championships Class 5A

2022 NMAA Boys Basketball State Championships Class 4A

2022 NMAA Boys Basketball State Championships Class 3A

2022 NMAA Boys Basketball State Championships Class 2A

2022 NMAA Boys Basketball State Championships Class A

