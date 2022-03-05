 NM virus positivity rate down to 6.5% - Albuquerque Journal

NM virus positivity rate down to 6.5%

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico reported 381 new COVID-19 virus cases on Friday.

The state’s seven-day virus positivity rate is now 6.5%. That number is down from 8.1% a week ago and 23.3% a month ago.

The Health Department also reported 16 virus deaths on Friday. Ten of the deaths were recent, while six occurred more than 30 days ago.

According to the NMDOH, virus-related deaths “are reported when a death certificate has been issued, and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.”

The deaths announced Friday include individuals who range in age from their 40s to their 90s.

The 16 most recent deaths bring the state’s total death toll to 6,972 since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.

There are 197 people in New Mexico currently hospitalized with the virus.


