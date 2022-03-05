 Spring sports: Lobos get softball, baseball wins - Albuquerque Journal

Spring sports: Lobos get softball, baseball wins

By Journal Staff and Wire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Andrea Howard’s bat keyed two comeback victories for New Mexico (14-3) softball on Friday at the South Coast Classic.

The Albuquerque native and 2021 Italian Olympian’s two-run double sparked a four-run rally in a 5-2 victory over Wagner (2-9). Then vs. Santa Clara, her RBI double in a five-run sixth inning proved to be the winning run in a 7-6 decision.

The Lobos, who already have exceeded the win total from last year’s 10-36 season, play Santa Clara Saturday to wrap the event.

… In Las Vegas, Nev., fifth-ranked Washington (12-5) swept a doubleheader from the New Mexico State Aggies (2-8) by scores of 14-3 and 13-5 at the Boyd Gaming Classic.

BASEBALL: In San Jose, Calif., three New Mexico pitchers combined on an eight-hit shutout and the Lobos worked San Jose State pitchers for 13 walks as UNM beat the Spartans 5-0 on Friday in the first game of a three-game Mountain West Conference series.

The Lobos improved to 4-5 on the season, 1-0 in conference play. San Jose State is 6-4, 0-1.

Starter Riley Egloff (2-0) got the win, allowing five hits, striking out seven and walking three over six innings. Will Ambruester and Owen Loesch finished up.

Thanks to San Jose State pitchers’ wildness, UNM needed just five hits to score its five runs. No Lobo had more than one hit or more than one RBI, but Jeffrey David and Willie Cano had doubles and Braydon Runion stroked a triple.

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3:05 p.m., then conclude the series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

… In Las Cruces, New Mexico State (5-2) fell to Prairie View A&M (3-5), 7-6 despite four hits from Aggies third baseman Gunner Antillon.

MEN’S GOLF: Lobo Carson Herron is the Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive time. He shot 7-under over three rounds to tie for 13th in Southern Highlands Intercollegiate that wrapped Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 


