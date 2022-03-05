ABQ doughnut makers open South Valley store

Local doughnut company Two Boys Donuts is continuing its expansion with its latest location opening in the South Valley on Feb. 18.

Located at 3715 Las Estancias SW near Coors and Rio Bravo, this is the company’s fourth location.

Founded in 2019, Two Boys Donuts serves traditional raised doughnuts, cake doughnuts, cinnamon rolls and fritters.

Two Boys Donuts is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit twoboysdonuts.com.

Pilar Martinez covers retail and commercial real estate for the Journal. She can be reached at pmartinez@abqjournal.com.