National activewear company to open ABQ Uptown location

Fabletics, the national activewear apparel brand, is preparing to open its first New Mexico location in April.

The location, at ABQ Uptown, will feature touch screens in the dressing room which allows customers to request different colors, sizes and check to see if items are in stock.

For its soft opening in April, Fabletics will offer private shopping appointments and “exclusive member and guest discounts,” according to a company spokeswoman.

Founded in 2013, the California-based company started as an online only company that offered a subscription-based membership that gave members access to exclusive deals and services.

The company has since expanded to more than 75 physical locations.

Fabletics won’t be the only activewear shop in the outdoor mall — the shop is across the street from the ABQ Uptown Lululemon location.