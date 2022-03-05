 National activewear company to open ABQ Uptown location - Albuquerque Journal

National activewear company to open ABQ Uptown location

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

The interior of a Fabletics store. Albuquerque will be getting its first Fabletics retail store in April. (Courtesy of Fabletics)

Fabletics, the national activewear apparel brand, is preparing to open its first New Mexico location in April.

The location, at ABQ Uptown, will feature touch screens in the dressing room which allows customers to request different colors, sizes and check to see if items are in stock.

For its soft opening in April, Fabletics will offer private shopping appointments and “exclusive member and guest discounts,” according to a company spokeswoman.

Founded in 2013, the California-based company started as an online only company that offered a subscription-based membership that gave members access to exclusive deals and services.

The company has since expanded to more than 75 physical locations.

Fabletics won’t be the only activewear shop in the outdoor mall — the shop is across the street from the ABQ Uptown Lululemon location.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
National activewear company to open ABQ Uptown location
ABQnews Seeker
The location, at ABQ Uptown, will ... The location, at ABQ Uptown, will feature touch screens in the dressing room which allows customers to request different colors, sizes and check to ...
2
ABQ doughnut makers open South Valley store
ABQnews Seeker
Located at 3715 Las Estancias SW ... Located at 3715 Las Estancias SW near Coors and Rio Bravo, this is the company’s fourth location.
3
The data nerd helping power New Mexico's health information
ABQnews Seeker
Thomas East is CEO and CIO ... Thomas East is CEO and CIO of nonprofit SYNCRONYS
4
Albuquerque's food truck scene is on a roll
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic changes, desire for a fresh ... Pandemic changes, desire for a fresh start fueling an upswing
5
War hits close to home for Santa Fe man ...
ABQnews Seeker
Too old to flee war, his ... Too old to flee war, his parents' gift of paints came with a ‘goodbye’ note
6
NM virus positivity rate down to 6.5%
ABQnews Seeker
Most recent 16 deaths take state's ... Most recent 16 deaths take state's total to almost 7,000
7
Governor calls for NM to pull Russian investments
ABQnews Seeker
Urges the state to divest $7.9M ... Urges the state to divest $7.9M in stocks and bonds, calling links with Russia 'unacceptable'
8
Time and again, Lobo Singleton persevered in face of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Saquan Singleton's unlikely journey from the ... Saquan Singleton's unlikely journey from the Stevenson Commons apartments in Bronx, N.Y., to a Senior Night stroll down the Pit ramp.
9
Mayor seeks to reconfirm slate of appointees
ABQnews Seeker
'Compromise' meant to prevent battle over ... 'Compromise' meant to prevent battle over legislative authority