The South Valley location of the national chicken wing restaurant Wingstop is now open.

Opened in mid-February, at 1625 Rio Bravo SW near Isleta, the restaurant serves up its famous menu of chicken wings and thighs and smothered french fries.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Orders for pickup or delivery can be placed in person, by phone or online at wingstop.com.