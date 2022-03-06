Eyemart Express opens on Albuquerque’s West Side

Eyemart Express, the national glasses company, opened its fourth Albuquerque location at the end of February.

The new location, at 6001 Winter Haven NW, specializes in quick turnaround for prescription glasses with technicians that can make glasses in about 30 minutes, a spokeswoman with the company said.

Eyemart Express is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses/Albuquerque/87120

Pilar Martinez covers retail and commercial real estate for the Journal. She can be reached at pmartinez@abqjournal.com.