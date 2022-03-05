Paying side hustle SE tax; is dad’s cash a gift?

Q: I am a high school English teacher who just started writing articles for an online magazine. By just started I mean I have written one article! They liked the approach I took and I was asked to join a Zoom meeting to discuss other articles with a team of writers. I was paid $70 for the article but I just love writing and my students loved reading my article. My question is whether I have to pay the self-employment tax. This will always be a part-time venture and I don’t feel like I will ever have a “business.”

A: If the only article you write is the first one, I agree that you cannot be in a business. If you plan to keep at this task, you probably do have a business.

There is no specific definition of a business for tax purposes. The general interpretation is that a business exists when you do something on a regular, continuous and substantial basis.

Your English skills probably already have you asking, what do you mean by these terms? There is no answer to that question. Each case depends on the facts.

You may be saved by the computation of the self-employment (SE) tax. The tax is computed on Schedule SE. It applies only if you have net SE earnings of at least $400 for the year.

The SE tax is 15.3% of your net earnings. This is the equivalent of the employer’s 7.65% payroll tax and the employee’s 7.65% tax. Because employer’s can deduct what they pay, the SE tax is computed on only 92.35% of SE income.

This means that when the law says SE income must be $400, it really is $433 (400/.9235). In your case, the first six articles will be free of SE tax.

At $70 per article, you would be paid $420 for six articles. This would then be multiplied by 92.35% to obtain $388 of SE income. Since that is less than $400, you would owe zero SE tax.

The seventh article would cost you money. Your income of $490 is multiplied by 92.35%, which is $453. The SE tax is then $69. You net $1 compared to six articles. Since you must also pay income tax, you end up losing money on the seventh article.

My advice is write six articles or less, or eight or more. “Lucky” seven will be unlucky for you.

Q: I lost a full-time job eight months ago and have only been able to find part-time work. My dad is a widower who lives by himself and no longer drives. He often needs help getting to the doctor or to the store and I am his main driver. He always pays me for gas. He usually also gives me some cash for my time. I never ask for money and we don’t have any arrangement that I will be paid. Do I have to report income?

A: I’m not sure there is a definite answer to this question. The issue turns on intent. That is, what is your father’s intent in making these payments? I can’t answer that.

If he intends to make it a gift, you have no income. If he intends to pay you for the service of being his driver, you do have income.

The tax law says that a gift is a transfer for “detached and disinterested generosity.” There is no exchange involved, that is, no quid pro quo (this for that).

If your conversation is “Dad, you don’t have to give me money,” and his response is “I know, I just want to,” your arrangement is probably more detached and disinterested generosity that a payment for services.

Your question implies that your dad’s intent is a gift. You say that you do not ask for money or apparently require any money to be his driver.

Your dad is not deducting the payments so the government loses no revenue if you do not report income. That isn’t the “test” for the status of the payments, but it does mean the family is not securing any abusive tax benefit.

If I got the conversation essentially correct, my advice is to treat the payments as a nontaxable gift.

