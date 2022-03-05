Employer playing favorites with fellow working parent

Dear J.T. & Dale: My boss has grown children. My co-worker has two smaller kids. I’m not married and have no children. Maybe it’s just me, but I’ve noticed that my boss seems to like my co-worker better, because those two have more in common. I’ve also noticed that anytime my co-worker asks to leave early because of something related to her children, my boss has no problems with it. But if I say I’m leaving early to go to plans with friends, she seems annoyed. Is there a way that I can bring up to her that she’s being biased and playing favorites? — Nelson

DALE: Nope, there is no way to bring this up that will make things any better. That said, I know it happens. I even met a guy who told me he had concocted a pair of imaginary children just so he had plenty of excuses to leave the office. And I bet it worked. Kid issues fall into a special priority category, just below surgery and court appearances, and far above, say, meeting your pals for happy hour.

J.T.: But I suspect it’s about more than getting time off. It’s likely that your boss and co-worker do share the personal aspect of having children. And I’m sure your boss remembers when her children were younger and the stress of juggling work and family. That said, you shouldn’t be penalized just because you don’t have children. My question is, are you really being impacted? Unless there is a clear example of where your co-worker is getting some sort of monetary or other type of significant benefit, I wouldn’t say anything. Instead, continue to try to build a relationship with your boss. Maybe spend more time figuring out what you have in common — like, say, hobbies. That way you can speak more to that and enhance the connection. Then, at some point, if you really do feel like it’s becoming unfair, then it will be easier to have that discussion with her. Just know you’ll have to be able to back it up with facts.

Dear J.T. & Dale: I heard applying online for a job is a waste of time, because companies get so many applicants now that the chances you’ll get a call are next to nothing. I have applied to a bunch of jobs and never heard back, so it seems to be true. So how are people getting hired these days? — Carolyn

J.T.: Networking is the No. 1 way that people are landing jobs. A lot of companies prefer to hire via referral because if they already like the current employee, then they assume that employee knows good people. It is very competitive out there right now, and the online systems are designed to sort resumes; so, it’s very possible that yours is not being seen. If you know somebody at a company, you can ask them to introduce you to the hiring manager or the recruiter. If you don’t know anybody at a company, then I would say try reaching out and connecting via social media with somebody who works there. Then you can ask if they might be able to introduce you. You have nothing to lose, and it might increase your chances.

DALE: I wanted to put a number to the importance of networking: I found one study that said 60% of people found their jobs via networking (which seems a bit low) and another that put it at 85% (which seems a bit high). Whatever the exact stat, networking is clearly the most common method. While it makes sense that companies prefer hiring via referral, it also has one giant advantage to the applicant: You don’t have to be perfect. If you’re a company sorting thousands of online applications, you’re going to gladly throw out everyone who doesn’t match every little spec in the job posting, the old round hole/round peg. But, when you’re a hiring manager meeting with a referral, making a human connection, the hole can get more flexible and might just be made to fit the peg.

