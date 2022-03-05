 Briefcase: Wealth management firm names ABQ executive director - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Wealth management firm names ABQ executive director

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Charles Reardon

Charles “Chuck” Reardon has been promoted to executive director at Morgan Stanley’s Albuquerque office.

Reardon is a New Mexico native and has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 1986. He earned both his bachelor’s in finance and master of business administration from the University of Arizona. He was recognized as one of Barron’s Top 1000 Advisors between 2009 and 2016, and one of Barron’s Top 1200 Advisors between 2017 and 2021, claiming the No. 1 spot for New Mexico in 2017.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services.

 


