Briefcase: Comcast hires vice president of state government affairs in NM, UT

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Jennifer Somers

Jennifer Somers has been hired by Comcast as the vice president of state government affairs for Utah and New Mexico.

She will succeed Steve Proper, following his retirement after 38 years with the company.

In this role, Somers will lead New Mexico initiatives for state legislative regulatory and public policy matters. From 2010 to 2016, Somers was area director for U.S. Congressman Rob Bishop. Most recently, she was director of government affairs at CenturyLink, where she implemented advocacy strategies and educated legislators on key industry policies and issues in Utah, Idaho and Montana.

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company.

 


