 Briefcase: RLD names Financial Institutions Division director - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: RLD names Financial Institutions Division director

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Mark Sadowski

Mark Sadowski has been named director of the Financial Institutions Division at New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department.

Sadowski has more than 36 years of financial institutions experience, He previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer with State Employees Credit Union. In this new role, Sadowski will oversee a division that licenses and regulates more than 21,000 financial institutions in New Mexico. The division works closely with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Federal Reserve Banks, the National Credit Union Administration and other federal and state regulatory bodies.

Prior to working in New Mexico, Sadowski worked in Washington state, where he developed his financial institution experience in a variety of finance, operational, marketing and technical positions. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University, and received a bachelor’s in finance, with a specialization in financial institution management and a minor in economics.

The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department regulates more than 500,000 individuals and businesses in 35 industries, professions and trades across the state.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Albuquerque's food truck scene is on a roll
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic changes, desire for a fresh ... Pandemic changes, desire for a fresh start fueling an upswing
2
The data nerd helping power New Mexico's health information
ABQnews Seeker
Thomas East is CEO and CIO ... Thomas East is CEO and CIO of nonprofit SYNCRONYS
3
ABQ doughnut makers open South Valley store
ABQnews Seeker
Located at 3715 Las Estancias SW ... Located at 3715 Las Estancias SW near Coors and Rio Bravo, this is the company’s fourth location.
4
National activewear company to open ABQ Uptown location
ABQnews Seeker
The location, at ABQ Uptown, will ... The location, at ABQ Uptown, will feature touch screens in the dressing room which allows customers to request different colors, sizes and check to ...
5
'Mr. Bridges' helped drive progress in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Grady a force behind construction of ... Grady a force behind construction of Paseo del Norte bridge
6
Protecting your finances from cybercriminals
ABQnews Seeker
Tips include keeping software up to ... Tips include keeping software up to date, using two-factor authentication
7
Event series aims to bolster family-owned businesses
ABQnews Seeker
The percentage of American businesses that ... The percentage of American businesses that are family owned is cited to be around 90% and globally a ...
8
Mobile app now offering snow services in ABQ
Business
GreenPal, an app owned by a ... GreenPal, an app owned by a Nashville company that connects homeowners with landscaping services, is now offering snow removal services in Albuquerque, a news ...
9
Briefcase: RLD names Financial Institutions Division director
Business
Mark Sadowski has been named director ... Mark Sadowski has been named director of the Financial Institutions Division at New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department.