Briefcase: RLD names Financial Institutions Division director

Mark Sadowski has been named director of the Financial Institutions Division at New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department.

Sadowski has more than 36 years of financial institutions experience, He previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer with State Employees Credit Union. In this new role, Sadowski will oversee a division that licenses and regulates more than 21,000 financial institutions in New Mexico. The division works closely with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Federal Reserve Banks, the National Credit Union Administration and other federal and state regulatory bodies.

Prior to working in New Mexico, Sadowski worked in Washington state, where he developed his financial institution experience in a variety of finance, operational, marketing and technical positions. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University, and received a bachelor’s in finance, with a specialization in financial institution management and a minor in economics.

The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department regulates more than 500,000 individuals and businesses in 35 industries, professions and trades across the state.