Twila B. Larkin and Kimberly L. Padilla have opened Larkin & Padilla Family Law.

This new Albuquerque-based law firm will focus on issues involving family relationships such as divorce with complex assets, child custody, child support, alimony and mediation. Larkin was named 2022 Family Lawyer of the Year by the peer review publication, Best Lawyers.

The firm is located at 6739 Academy NE, Suite 236.