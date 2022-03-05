Albuquerque restaurant inspections for March 7, 2022

INSPECTION KEY
GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.
YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.
RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.
DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.
CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.
GREEN
Barbacoa El Primo, 1300 San Mateo SE (Feb. 18)
Milestone Montessori Child Care, 502 Louisiana SE (Feb. 18)
Dillard’s, 155 Winrock NE (Feb. 18)
Transitional Living Services, 4020 Central SE (Feb. 18)
Christy Mae’s Restaurant, 1400 San Pedro NE (Feb. 18)
The Vitamin Shoppe, 6010 Menaul NE (Feb. 18)
Holiday Inn Express, 2500 Menaul NE (Feb. 18)
Maverik Country Store, 7700 Los Volcanes NW (Feb. 18)
Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park, 8820 Horizon NE (Feb. 18)
Shape Up Nutrition, 6001 Lomas NE (Feb. 18)
Bea’s New Mexican Restaurant, 8603 Zuni SE (Feb. 18)
Days Inn & Suites, 5101 Ellison NE (Feb. 18)
Morningstar Memory Care at North Ridge, 8101 Palomas NE (Feb. 18)
Swire Coca-Cola, 7901 Los Volcanes NW (Feb. 18)
Umami Moto, 6320 Zuni SE (Feb. 17) – mobile food unit
Ramada by Wyndham Midtown, 2020 Menaul NE (Feb. 17)
Caveman Burgers & Tacos, 6205 Central NW (Feb. 17)
Olympia Cafe, 2210 Central SE (Feb. 17)
Springstone Montessori School, 1615 Randolph SE (Feb. 17)
Panaderia Nissi, 5903 Central NW (Feb. 17)
Gibson Medical Center Cafeteria, 5400 Gibson SE (Feb. 17)
El Romero Terrace, 8100 Central SE (Feb. 17)
Red Roof Inn, 2015 Menaul NE (Feb. 17)
Round One Entertainment, 6600 Menaul NE (Feb. 17)
La Quinta Suites, 2011 Menaul NE (Feb. 17)
Vinaigrette, 1828 Central SW (Feb. 16)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 4320 The 25 NE (Feb. 16)
Slapfish, 6400 Holly NE (Feb. 16)
Jason’s Deli, 2105 Louisiana NE (Feb. 16)
Presbyterian Hospital, 1100 Central SE (Feb. 16) – kitchen, gift shop
Subway, 5850 Eubank NE (Feb. 16)
Subway, 1100 Central SE (Feb. 16)
Dairy Queen, 5900 Eubank NE (Feb. 16)
Carl’s Jr., 800 Broadway NE (Feb. 16)
Naan & Dosa, 6501 Wyoming NE (Feb. 16)
Duran Central Pharmacy, 1815 Central NW (Feb. 16)
Burger King, 101 Lomas NE (Feb. 16)
Burger King, 7101 Lomas NE (Feb. 16)
Walgreens, 5850 Eubank NE (Feb. 16)
Wienerschnitzel, 2551 Corona NW (Feb. 15)
Good 2 Go Stores, 1401 Broadway SE (Feb. 15)
Little Butterflies Learning Center, 11216 Phoenix NE (Feb. 15)
La Tienda, 701 Old Coors SW (Feb. 15)
Smith’s, 1313 Carlisle NE (Feb. 15)
El Bronco, 301 Old Coors SW (Feb. 15)
La Petite Academy, 12215 Towner NE (Feb. 15)
Carniceria La Especial, 633 Old Coors SW (Feb. 15)
Rust is Gold Coffee, 3732 Eubank NE (Feb. 15)
La Petite Academy, 5212 Homestead NE (Feb. 15)
Juanis Kitchen Home of the Tamales, 5010 Cutler NE (Feb. 15)
Sandia View Fountain Hill, 4551 Vista Fuente NW (Feb. 15)
Dunkin Donuts, 4201 Wyoming NE (Feb. 15)
McDonald’s, 925 San Pedro NE (Feb. 15)
Cuidando Los Niños Inc., 1500 Walter SE (Feb. 15)
Kinder Quest Inc., 4598 Paradise NW (Feb. 15)
Mexico Lindo, 1725 Broadway SE (Feb. 15)
Sandia Learning Center, 2433 Chelwood NE (Feb. 15)
South Valley Prep, 2551 Karsten SE (Feb. 14)
Kidz Academy Preschool, 10751 Fineland NW (Feb. 14)
Casa de la Reina, 3508 Reina NE (Feb. 14)
Einstein Bros. Bagels, 5010 Cutler NE (Feb. 14)
Shogun Japanese Restaurant, 3310 Central SE (Feb. 14)
Salvation Army Kitchen, 400 John SE (Feb. 14)
Starbucks, 800 Broadway NE (Feb. 14)
Weck’s, 933 San Mateo NE (Feb. 14)
Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living, 3111 Toreador NE (Feb. 14)
CASA, 2540 Karsten SE (Feb. 14)
Turning Point Detox, 9808 Claremont NE (Feb. 14)
Starbucks, 4407 Lomas NE (Feb. 14)
The Paleta Bar, 12501 Candelaria NE (Feb. 14)
Boxing Bear Brewing Co., 12501 Candelaria NE (Feb. 14)
Preschool Impression, 4301 Atrisco NW (Feb. 14)
Five Below, 3601 Old Airport NW (Feb. 14)
Albuquerque Christian Children’s Home, 5700 Winter Haven NW (Feb. 14)
YELLOW
None listed