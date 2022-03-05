Albuquerque restaurant inspections for March 7, 2022

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Barbacoa El Primo, 1300 San Mateo SE (Feb. 18)

Milestone Montessori Child Care, 502 Louisiana SE (Feb. 18)

Dillard’s, 155 Winrock NE (Feb. 18)

Transitional Living Services, 4020 Central SE (Feb. 18)

Christy Mae’s Restaurant, 1400 San Pedro NE (Feb. 18)

The Vitamin Shoppe, 6010 Menaul NE (Feb. 18)

Holiday Inn Express, 2500 Menaul NE (Feb. 18)

Maverik Country Store, 7700 Los Volcanes NW (Feb. 18)

Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park, 8820 Horizon NE (Feb. 18)

Shape Up Nutrition, 6001 Lomas NE (Feb. 18)

Bea’s New Mexican Restaurant, 8603 Zuni SE (Feb. 18)

Days Inn & Suites, 5101 Ellison NE (Feb. 18)

Morningstar Memory Care at North Ridge, 8101 Palomas NE (Feb. 18)

Swire Coca-Cola, 7901 Los Volcanes NW (Feb. 18)

Umami Moto, 6320 Zuni SE (Feb. 17) – mobile food unit

Ramada by Wyndham Midtown, 2020 Menaul NE (Feb. 17)

Caveman Burgers & Tacos, 6205 Central NW (Feb. 17)

Olympia Cafe, 2210 Central SE (Feb. 17)

Springstone Montessori School, 1615 Randolph SE (Feb. 17)

Panaderia Nissi, 5903 Central NW (Feb. 17)

Gibson Medical Center Cafeteria, 5400 Gibson SE (Feb. 17)

El Romero Terrace, 8100 Central SE (Feb. 17)

Red Roof Inn, 2015 Menaul NE (Feb. 17)

Round One Entertainment, 6600 Menaul NE (Feb. 17)

La Quinta Suites, 2011 Menaul NE (Feb. 17)

Vinaigrette, 1828 Central SW (Feb. 16)

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 4320 The 25 NE (Feb. 16)

Slapfish, 6400 Holly NE (Feb. 16)

Jason’s Deli, 2105 Louisiana NE (Feb. 16)

Presbyterian Hospital, 1100 Central SE (Feb. 16) – kitchen, gift shop

Subway, 5850 Eubank NE (Feb. 16)

Subway, 1100 Central SE (Feb. 16)

Dairy Queen, 5900 Eubank NE (Feb. 16)

Carl’s Jr., 800 Broadway NE (Feb. 16)

Naan & Dosa, 6501 Wyoming NE (Feb. 16)

Duran Central Pharmacy, 1815 Central NW (Feb. 16)

Burger King, 101 Lomas NE (Feb. 16)

Burger King, 7101 Lomas NE (Feb. 16)

Walgreens, 5850 Eubank NE (Feb. 16)

Wienerschnitzel, 2551 Corona NW (Feb. 15)

Good 2 Go Stores, 1401 Broadway SE (Feb. 15)

Little Butterflies Learning Center, 11216 Phoenix NE (Feb. 15)

La Tienda, 701 Old Coors SW (Feb. 15)

Smith’s, 1313 Carlisle NE (Feb. 15)

El Bronco, 301 Old Coors SW (Feb. 15)

La Petite Academy, 12215 Towner NE (Feb. 15)

Carniceria La Especial, 633 Old Coors SW (Feb. 15)

Rust is Gold Coffee, 3732 Eubank NE (Feb. 15)

La Petite Academy, 5212 Homestead NE (Feb. 15)

Juanis Kitchen Home of the Tamales, 5010 Cutler NE (Feb. 15)

Sandia View Fountain Hill, 4551 Vista Fuente NW (Feb. 15)

Dunkin Donuts, 4201 Wyoming NE (Feb. 15)

McDonald’s, 925 San Pedro NE (Feb. 15)

Cuidando Los Niños Inc., 1500 Walter SE (Feb. 15)

Kinder Quest Inc., 4598 Paradise NW (Feb. 15)

Mexico Lindo, 1725 Broadway SE (Feb. 15)

Sandia Learning Center, 2433 Chelwood NE (Feb. 15)

South Valley Prep, 2551 Karsten SE (Feb. 14)

Kidz Academy Preschool, 10751 Fineland NW (Feb. 14)

Casa de la Reina, 3508 Reina NE (Feb. 14)

Einstein Bros. Bagels, 5010 Cutler NE (Feb. 14)

Shogun Japanese Restaurant, 3310 Central SE (Feb. 14)

Salvation Army Kitchen, 400 John SE (Feb. 14)

Starbucks, 800 Broadway NE (Feb. 14)

Weck’s, 933 San Mateo NE (Feb. 14)

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living, 3111 Toreador NE (Feb. 14)

CASA, 2540 Karsten SE (Feb. 14)

Turning Point Detox, 9808 Claremont NE (Feb. 14)

Starbucks, 4407 Lomas NE (Feb. 14)

The Paleta Bar, 12501 Candelaria NE (Feb. 14)

Boxing Bear Brewing Co., 12501 Candelaria NE (Feb. 14)

Preschool Impression, 4301 Atrisco NW (Feb. 14)

Five Below, 3601 Old Airport NW (Feb. 14)

Albuquerque Christian Children’s Home, 5700 Winter Haven NW (Feb. 14)

YELLOW

None listed

RED

El Botanero de Guaymas LLC., 475 Coors NW (Feb. 18)

Downgrade

Observed person in charge was not able to answer inspector’s inquiries and is not ANSI certified. Observed facility had oyster tags, however no last sold date on tags were documented; observed food stored on the floor inside walk-in freezer; observed seafood mixtures inside walk-in cooler stored uncovered and unprotected; observed raw fish stored above open containers of caldo de camaron; also observed raw meat stored above cooked chicken nuggets and sliced vegetables; observed facility had no chlorine or quat sanitizer available throughout facility; observed ice machine next to walk-in freezer with substantial amount of mold-like substance and debris at dispensing area; observed employee reheating rice and dropped into hot holding unit rice, temperature was at 115 degrees F; observed facility is not following any date marking or labeling; observed chemicals such as Fabuloso stored next to food items such as spices and onions under prep table; observed several chemical spray bottles with no identification or common name of chemical; observed raw shrimp in three-compartment sink thawing at room temperature; observed no ambient air thermometers; observed food containers containing spices and other food items with no identification of common name of food; observed no evidence of licensed pest control services; observed substantial gap at back door; observed improper (no lid, no straw) drinks stored throughout facility; observed no quat or chlorine test strips available; observed multiple drains missing drain covers; observed hood vent and filters with substantial amount of grease debris; observed personal items stored throughout the restaurant; observed employees switching job duties from raw seafood without washing hands; observed no hand soap or paper towels available at hand-washing station.

Multiple priority and priority foundation violations that resulted in a downgrade of the facility to unsatisfactory.