 1 dead following wrong-way crash on I-40 - Albuquerque Journal

1 dead following wrong-way crash on I-40

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

One person is dead and another in critical condition after a car crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 around 3 a.m. Saturday, according Albuquerque Police Department. A black Acura was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Carlisle when it collided with a white Chevy Tahoe traveling westbound, the department said in a release.

The driver of the Acura was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe was hospitalized and is in critical condition, the release said.

Neither driver has been identified yet.

Albuquerque Police Officer Chase Jewell said in the release that speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the wreck.

He added that there are no pending charges for the driver of the Tahoe.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
1 dead following wrong-way crash on I-40
ABQnews Seeker
One person is dead and another ... One person is dead and another in critical condition after a car crash involving a wrong-way driver ...
2
The Executive's Desk: New Mexico needs a consumer packaging ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bolstering packaging would serve state's food, ... Bolstering packaging would serve state's food, body care products
3
Paying side hustle SE tax; is dad's cash a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Teacher writes articles on the side; ... Teacher writes articles on the side; son drives dad to doctor and store
4
Chicken wing chain debuts South Valley location
ABQnews Seeker
The South Valley location of the ... The South Valley location of the national chicken wing restaurant Wingstop is now open.
5
National activewear company to open ABQ Uptown location
ABQnews Seeker
The location, at ABQ Uptown, will ... The location, at ABQ Uptown, will feature touch screens in the dressing room which allows customers to request different colors, sizes and check to ...
6
ABQ doughnut makers open South Valley store
ABQnews Seeker
Located at 3715 Las Estancias SW ... Located at 3715 Las Estancias SW near Coors and Rio Bravo, this is the company’s fourth location.
7
The data nerd helping power New Mexico's health information
ABQnews Seeker
Thomas East is CEO and CIO ... Thomas East is CEO and CIO of nonprofit SYNCRONYS
8
Albuquerque's food truck scene is on a roll
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic changes, desire for a fresh ... Pandemic changes, desire for a fresh start fueling an upswing
9
War hits close to home for Santa Fe man ...
ABQnews Seeker
Too old to flee war, his ... Too old to flee war, his parents' gift of paints came with a ‘goodbye’ note