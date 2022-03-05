1 dead following wrong-way crash on I-40

One person is dead and another in critical condition after a car crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 around 3 a.m. Saturday, according Albuquerque Police Department. A black Acura was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Carlisle when it collided with a white Chevy Tahoe traveling westbound, the department said in a release.

The driver of the Acura was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Tahoe was hospitalized and is in critical condition, the release said.

Neither driver has been identified yet.

Albuquerque Police Officer Chase Jewell said in the release that speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the wreck.

He added that there are no pending charges for the driver of the Tahoe.