A quartet of Broadway royalty to deliver Disney classics at Popejoy

Anneliese van der Pol is living the rock star life.

It’s not what one would think, because she’s taking part in the national tour of “Disney Princess: The Concert,” which makes a stop at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Popejoy Hall.

“I’m sitting in the top bunk as we travel from Palm Springs to Bakersfield, (California),” she says. “We’re supposed to be pretty poised princesses and I do feel that on stage. On the bus, we’re traveling like rock stars and seeing the country through each stop. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

The show is on an 83-city tour across the country. It is a celebration of the most beloved Disney Princesses and their timeless songs.

The four actresses have all portrayed Disney princesses on Broadway.

Van der Pol portrayed the final Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” on Broadway. Fans will know her from her role as Chelsea Daniels on “That’s So Raven” and “Raven’s Home.”

She is joined on stage by Susan Egan, who is Broadway’s original Belle in “Beauty and the Beast,” as well as Meg in Disney’s animated feature “Hercules.”

Arielle Jacobs, who was Broadway’s Jasmine in “Aladdin” and Syndee Winters who played Nala in “The Lion King” on Broadway round out the quartet.

The cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and “Frozen” songs, including classics like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

Van der Pol calls herself a Disney girl, through and through.

“Disney crosses so many borders and the message is the connector for people,” she says. “I’m used to reaching people through TV and with this tour I’m meeting people and I really feel alive. We not only meet children, but fans from all walks of life. As we grow, Disney grows.”

Van der Pol says though she portrays mostly the blonde princesses, she has a soft spot for all of them because she grew up singing those songs.

“It means a lot to me in my older age,” she says. “I don’t have any children of my own and there was this unexpectedness of it. I didn’t think it would mean as much, but it’s blown me away and gives me so many emotions.”

Another aspect van der Pol enjoys about the show is that each woman supports each other.

“I grew up, literally, on the Disney Channel,” she says. “With this show, we are sending a new message that a princess can be anything. She is brave, courageous and kind. Women often get pitted against each other. I’m close to each of the women in the show and in my life. The show serves as a message to remember kindness. We are sending a modern positive message.”