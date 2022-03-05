Grandson to perform at Sunshine Theater

It’s show No. 4 on grandson’s headlining tour – and it’s been a blast.

“I’ve gone from performing in front of 18,000 people to playing these more intimate shows for people who have been following me since the beginning,” he says. “I also get a chance to be a fan of live music as I watch the opening acts every night. We’ve underestimated the role that live music plays in our life. It’s been great to get back to normal.”

The Canada-based singer-songwriter was born Jordan Edward Benjamin, but uses the moniker grandson when he performs on stage.

His debut album, “Death of an Optimist,” was released in December 2020.

“I spent a big chunk of the pandemic working on it and conceptualizing it,” he says of the record. “I had a lot of the songwriting done before the pandemic. I began to concentrate on the overarching themes – everything from the visuals and the merch.”

He says there’s a central conflict playing out in the record – one side each that is optimistic and pessimistic.

Grandson is excited about being able to take the new music on tour.

“In my mind, I had made peace with the fact that I wouldn’t get to do this album on tour,” he says. “We had this month off and we chose to bring the debut album to life.”

The show at Sunshine Theater in Albuquerque will mark the first time grandson will perform in the Land of Enchantment.

He did make a pit stop here on a previous tour.

“I had the day off in New Mexico and we did some great hiking,” he says. “It was very nice. It was really cool. We went to some caves. When I have free time, I like to spend it in nature.”

When grandson takes the stage in Albuquerque, he hopes that his emotions are showing through his words and performance.

“What the audience is seeing is what I’m going through,” he says. “It’s like a farm-to-table emotion to performing. This is my struggle and it’s totally necessary. What a relief for me to have that outlet and be vulnerable and express the feelings.”

He has come a long way in the five years since starting his career and everything is looking up and the show represents that.

“We made sure to include my early stuff,” he says. “It takes you through the ‘Modern Tragedy’ series. I also have some new tracks like ‘Kult’ that I did with Steve Aoki. It’s been amazing to continue my journey.”