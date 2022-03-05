Harwood Art Center event features three exhibits, hands-on art making and more

Seventh and eighth grade students at Escuela del Sol Montessori have been working hard creating a project.

This project isn’t like any other, as the students are creating it to become part of Harwood Art Center’s upcoming exhibition called, “Encompass: An All Ages Art Celebration At Harwood.”

The exhibit begins Monday, March 7, and runs through April 14. There will be a community celebration set for April 2.

According to Jordyn Bernicke, associate director of engagement at Harwood Art Center, “Encompass” is an all- ages art celebration and Harwood’s capstone celebration of the year, featuring three exhibitions, hands-on art making projects, music and food trucks.

The exhibit is both a reflection of and an offering to our community, she says.

The projects include:

• “(re)conceive: works of reclamation” – A group exhibition that deconstructs and reconstructs notions of social order – particularly investigating norms of domesticity, building spaces of comfort, and redefining what, and who, is home.

It features work from MK, Lindsay Brenner, Jami Porter Lara, Linda Montagnoli, Margarita Paz-Pedro, Kei and Molly Textiles and Robyn Tsinnajinnie.

• “Splish Splash” – An exhibition born out of a mutual affinity for the quiet stillness shared with oneself in a bath featuring Caitlin Carcerano and Charis Fleshner. There’s a tension with vulnerability in bathtubs; the bather is in a position where they are very exposed, but simultaneously feeling safe, calm, taken care of, and even healed. It is a brave thing to want to address and share this vulnerability. The artists make the private public and invite people into the space.

• “Dr. Dayloncar’s Dreamatorium” – Dreamed up by the Escuela del Sol Montessori Jr. High, and made by Escuela Elementary and Jr. High Students, this exhibition welcomes you to Dr. Dayloncar’s Dreamatorium! In this magical place the doctor will study your dreams, document them and mount them on his dream wall.

With help from Art Studio guide, Christy Cook, students began exploring the significance of dreaming.

The students began researching the history of dreams, the significance of dreaming in different cultures, and they even attempted lucid dreaming. A lucid dreamer has awareness of being in the dream itself, and has the ability to change the dream as they progress through it.

“We were playing with the idea of doctor office norms, and then finding ways to make them into something special and unique,” says Amelie, a seventh grader participating in the project.