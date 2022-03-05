 Harwood Art Center event features three exhibits, hands-on art making and more - Albuquerque Journal

Harwood Art Center event features three exhibits, hands-on art making and more

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Deconstructed rug, Linda Montagnoli.

Seventh and eighth grade students at Escuela del Sol Montessori have been working hard creating a project.

This project isn’t like any other, as the students are creating it to become part of Harwood Art Center’s upcoming exhibition called, “Encompass: An All Ages Art Celebration At Harwood.”

The exhibit begins Monday, March 7, and runs through April 14. There will be a community celebration set for April 2.

According to Jordyn Bernicke, associate director of engagement at Harwood Art Center, “Encompass” is an all- ages art celebration and Harwood’s capstone celebration of the year, featuring three exhibitions, hands-on art making projects, music and food trucks.

The exhibit is both a reflection of and an offering to our community, she says.

The projects include:

• “(re)conceive: works of reclamation” – A group exhibition that deconstructs and reconstructs notions of social order – particularly investigating norms of domesticity, building spaces of comfort, and redefining what, and who, is home.

It features work from MK, Lindsay Brenner, Jami Porter Lara, Linda Montagnoli, Margarita Paz-Pedro, Kei and Molly Textiles and Robyn Tsinnajinnie.

• “Splish Splash” – An exhibition born out of a mutual affinity for the quiet stillness shared with oneself in a bath featuring Caitlin Carcerano and Charis Fleshner. There’s a tension with vulnerability in bathtubs; the bather is in a position where they are very exposed, but simultaneously feeling safe, calm, taken care of, and even healed. It is a brave thing to want to address and share this vulnerability. The artists make the private public and invite people into the space.

• “Dr. Dayloncar’s Dreamatorium” – Dreamed up by the Escuela del Sol Montessori Jr. High, and made by Escuela Elementary and Jr. High Students, this exhibition welcomes you to Dr. Dayloncar’s Dreamatorium! In this magical place the doctor will study your dreams, document them and mount them on his dream wall.

“Untitled,” Margarita Paz-Pedro, porcelain plate, 2020.

With help from Art Studio guide, Christy Cook, students began exploring the significance of dreaming.

The students began researching the history of dreams, the significance of dreaming in different cultures, and they even attempted lucid dreaming. A lucid dreamer has awareness of being in the dream itself, and has the ability to change the dream as they progress through it.

“We were playing with the idea of doctor office norms, and then finding ways to make them into something special and unique,” says Amelie, a seventh grader participating in the project.

IF YOU GO
WHAT: “Encompass: An All Ages Art Celebration At Harwood”

WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, through April 14; Community celebration will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. April 2

WHERE: Harwood Art Center, 1114 Seventh St. NW

HOW MUCH: Free to attend


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Inspired by the river nearby, settlers called the area ...
Arts
The name existed before Albuquerque was ... The name existed before Albuquerque was even an idea.
2
A quartet of Broadway royalty to deliver Disney classics ...
Arts
The national tour of 'Disney Princess: ... The national tour of 'Disney Princess: The Concert,' will make a stop at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Popejoy Hall.
3
Grandson to perform at Sunshine Theater
Arts
His debut album, 'Death of an ... His debut album, 'Death of an Optimist,' was released in December 2020.
4
Harwood Art Center event features three exhibits, hands-on art ...
Arts
The exhibit begins Monday, March 7 ... The exhibit begins Monday, March 7 and runs through April 14. There will be a community celebration set for April 2.
5
Exhibit looks at the artist, printmaker relationship
Arts
'The Printer's Proof: Artist and Printer ... 'The Printer's Proof: Artist and Printer Collaborators' at the Albuquerque Museum runs through May 15.
6
'Beyond Van Gogh' immerses visitors in artworks
ABQnews Seeker
Traveling exhibit opens in Sawmill District ... Traveling exhibit opens in Sawmill District on Wednesday
7
Galley to host a 60 year retrospective of the ...
Arts
Sumner & Dene Gallery is showcasing ... Sumner & Dene Gallery is showcasing the artist's work through March 26.
8
Zendo Coffee to host latest Luna Project art exhibit ...
Arts
The show opens on Friday, March ... The show opens on Friday, March 4.
9
Art history professor set to lead UNM's Africana Studies ...
Arts
Transforming the program into a department ... Transforming the program into a department will allow students to earn a master's and PhD in Africana studies.