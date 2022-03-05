PBS special features music by Broadway duo Lerner and Loewe

Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe created some of Broadway’s most iconic music.

From “My Fair Lady,” “Brigadoon,” “Camelot” and the film “Gigi,” the duo became a rare and iconic force in music.

The pair are honored with the TV special “An Evening with Lerner and Loewe: Broadway in Concert,” which will air at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6 on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

Luke Frazier and the American Pop Orchestra lead the music with guest singers from Broadway.

“So often, especially Golden Age music, it’s kind of pigeonholed,” Frazier says. “What I wanted to do with this is have lots of Golden Age music and cast singers that you wouldn’t normally think of to sing these sings. I wanted to cast against type and I’m so happy with how it turned out.”

The TV special features Broadway stars Jenn Colella, Aaron Lazar, Jose Llana, Michael Maliakel, Aisha Jackson, Sean Thompson and Bayla Whitten.

It is hosted by New York Times Best-Selling Author and Grammy Award winner Emma Walton Hamilton, who is the daughter of legendary actress Julie Andrews.

Andrews starred in the original Broadway productions of both “Camelot” and “My Fair Lady.”

The program includes selections from “Gigi,” “My Fair Lady,” “Camelot,” “The Day Before Spring,” “Brigadoon” and “Paint Your Wagon.”

Frazier’s goal was to give the audience a chance to view these classic songs through a different lens.

“I’ve always been one to turn stuff on its head,” he says. “You gotta keep mixing it up. What makes me so excited is that we can bring this special to new audiences and we can get audiences to hear voices differently.”

Frazier says once PBS learned of his plan, they were on board and it’s going to become a series of TV specials.

“Everything flowed naturally and tells a great story,” Frazier says. “I hope that the Golden Age music doesn’t have to be stuck back there. If we mix it and see it with a different lens, it will still be timeless.”

ON TV

“An Evening with Lerner and Loewe: Broadway in Concert,” which will air at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 6 on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.