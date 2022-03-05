Pruning now can KO spring blooms

Q. The house my partner and I moved into this past winter has several shrubs that are very overgrown and large. My partner wants to go out and cut everything back now. I’m thinking that one of the shrubs is maybe a forsythia, but I’m not really confident.

So if it’s cut back now it won’t have many blooms, right? How can I convince him to wait and see what plants we have on the property before everything is cut back? – L.H.M., Los Lunas

A. I’m with you completely. To prune a forsythia this time of year will effectively remove all of the blooms it set on last year’s growth. So, hide the pruners.

If you are blessed with other spring blooming shrubs and they are cut back now you’ll have NO BLOOMS. Since that’s what the spring season offers, a riot of color to bid the drabness of winter goodbye, try with all your might to keep most things unpruned, until you can determine what you have.

The no-prune thought pattern goes to shrubs like quince that offer a sweet five-petaled flower in pink-orange-scarlet colors, or the forever faithful lilac that could have blooms in several different shades of purple.

As soon as the plants have woken up and there are leaves and/or blooms, take a smallish cutting to a nursery to get what you have identified. Living in Los Lunas, you do have access to a nursery. Trees That Please, located at 3084 N.M. Highway 47, will have knowledgeable folks on staff to assist in the identification.

Please though, take your plant snippets contained in zip-close bags. Heaven forbid they have any bugs or disease, you don’t want to go in to a business waving about trouble. That way you’ll have a list per se and you’ll be able to learn when to do the tidying up of your plants.

There is a rule of thumb for flowering shrubs, “prune after the bloom.” That means the spring bloomers get pruned, usually in late April through early May. They have this year’s growing season to set next year’s blooms. The late spring through summer bloomers, like rose of Sharon, get pruned during the autumn months, usually after leaf drop when they are getting ready to rest for winter.

That said, you can prune the summer bloomers up until, no later than, mid-May. But then, put the pruners away. Pruned too late in the growing season, after they are actively growing, and you’ll effectively remove this year’s bloom on the summer bloomers.

Now notice I didn’t say a word about pruning roses. Historically, here in the Metro area, roses are pruned the last week of March. But more on roses later this month.

Inspect the shrubs and look for broken or damaged branches. If any are found, then by all means, go ahead and prune that branch back. Cut them off below the break or damage so the plant can heal. But stop there.

Next, wearing a pair of gloves, aim to remove any clusters of old, dead leaves that might be collected among the lower branches to ground level. Clean out the leftovers so there will be better air circulation and fewer places for bugs to set up housekeeping.

If there are water holding moats surrounding the shrubs, rework them and perhaps consider enlarging them a bit. You can start to tidy up all the space beneath the shrubs. Once you’ve decluttered around the bases of all your shrubs, consider offering them a good slow deep drink of water. By getting a good drink now, if the temperatures go way cold again, the plants will be better protected.

Please know that we are by no means “done” with winter. Late February and especially early March are filled with what I call “teasing days.” The temperatures jump and become so pleasant, that some plant life jumps at the chance to wake up, only to get frosted again.

Remember that here in the Metro area the average last frost is April 17. We’re more than a full 40 days to that time. Also, the closer to the river, the later the last frost could be.

Until the weather holds and you have been able to determine what types of shrubs you have, I recommend waiting. Who knows, you might have a bevy spring bloomers that are just itching to offer color galore.

Have fun getting out there Diggin’ In.

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.