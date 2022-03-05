 APD shooting suspect was on suicide watch before Feb. death - Albuquerque Journal

APD shooting suspect was on suicide watch before Feb. death

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

James Ramirez, of Los Angeles, is charged with three counts of aggravated battery. (SOURCE: MDC)

Authorities say a man who injured four officers in a wild Albuquerque shootout was on suicide watch and had been hospitalized for self-inflicted injuries the day before being found dead in his cell last month.

James Ramirez, 28, was found dead Feb. 15 in his cell at the Cibola County Correctional Center in Milan. The Village of Milan Police Department is investigating.

Milan Police Sgt. Joe Galindo said on Friday that the department does not suspect foul play and a cause of death hasn’t been determined.

“We are waiting on the result from the Office of the Medical Investigator,” Galindo said by email. Ramirez, who was from California, had been in federal custody on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Aug. 19, Ramirez got into a prolonged gunfight with Albuquerque police, firing at least 70 bullets and injuring four officers before being shot and detained, according to authorities. Officers Mario Verbeck, James Eichel Jr., Harry Gunderson and Sgt. Sean Kenny were hospitalized and later released.

Ramirez had been held at the prison in Milan since September, with a cell to himself.

Galindo said on Feb. 14 Ramirez was taken to a local hospital to be treated for self-inflicted injuries. He did not elaborate on what those injuries were.

Galindo said Ramirez was brought back to the prison and placed in his cell where he was on suicide watch.

“They conducted checks on Mr. Ramirez twice every hour,” he said.

The next day, Galindo said Ramirez was found unresponsive and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. Ramirez was pronounced dead shortly after.

“At this time we are not suspecting any foul play,” Galindo said. “A cause of death has not been determined at this time.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APD shooting suspect was on suicide watch before Feb. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say a man who injured ... Authorities say a man who injured four officers in a wild Albuquerque shootout was on suicide watch and had been hospitalized for self-inflicted injuries ...
2
1 dead following wrong-way crash on I-40
ABQnews Seeker
One person is dead and another ... One person is dead and another in critical condition after a car crash involving a wrong-way driver ...
3
The Executive's Desk: New Mexico needs a consumer packaging ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bolstering packaging would serve state's food, ... Bolstering packaging would serve state's food, body care products
4
Paying side hustle SE tax; is dad's cash a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Teacher writes articles on the side; ... Teacher writes articles on the side; son drives dad to doctor and store
5
Chicken wing chain debuts South Valley location
ABQnews Seeker
The South Valley location of the ... The South Valley location of the national chicken wing restaurant Wingstop is now open.
6
National activewear company to open ABQ Uptown location
ABQnews Seeker
The location, at ABQ Uptown, will ... The location, at ABQ Uptown, will feature touch screens in the dressing room which allows customers to request different colors, sizes and check to ...
7
ABQ doughnut makers open South Valley store
ABQnews Seeker
Located at 3715 Las Estancias SW ... Located at 3715 Las Estancias SW near Coors and Rio Bravo, this is the company’s fourth location.
8
The data nerd helping power New Mexico's health information
ABQnews Seeker
Thomas East is CEO and CIO ... Thomas East is CEO and CIO of nonprofit SYNCRONYS
9
Albuquerque's food truck scene is on a roll
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic changes, desire for a fresh ... Pandemic changes, desire for a fresh start fueling an upswing