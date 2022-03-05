APD shooting suspect was on suicide watch before Feb. death

Authorities say a man who injured four officers in a wild Albuquerque shootout was on suicide watch and had been hospitalized for self-inflicted injuries the day before being found dead in his cell last month.

James Ramirez, 28, was found dead Feb. 15 in his cell at the Cibola County Correctional Center in Milan. The Village of Milan Police Department is investigating.

Milan Police Sgt. Joe Galindo said on Friday that the department does not suspect foul play and a cause of death hasn’t been determined.

“We are waiting on the result from the Office of the Medical Investigator,” Galindo said by email. Ramirez, who was from California, had been in federal custody on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Aug. 19, Ramirez got into a prolonged gunfight with Albuquerque police, firing at least 70 bullets and injuring four officers before being shot and detained, according to authorities. Officers Mario Verbeck, James Eichel Jr., Harry Gunderson and Sgt. Sean Kenny were hospitalized and later released.

Ramirez had been held at the prison in Milan since September, with a cell to himself.

Galindo said on Feb. 14 Ramirez was taken to a local hospital to be treated for self-inflicted injuries. He did not elaborate on what those injuries were.

Galindo said Ramirez was brought back to the prison and placed in his cell where he was on suicide watch.

“They conducted checks on Mr. Ramirez twice every hour,” he said.

The next day, Galindo said Ramirez was found unresponsive and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. Ramirez was pronounced dead shortly after.

“At this time we are not suspecting any foul play,” Galindo said. “A cause of death has not been determined at this time.”