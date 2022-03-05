 Candlish a masterful storyteller - Albuquerque Journal

Candlish a masterful storyteller

By Molly Sprayregen / Associated Press

“The Heights” by Louise Candlish. (Atria via AP)

Louise Candlish’s “The Heights” opens with Ellen Saint spotting a man she knows standing in an apartment window. His presence there doesn’t make any sense, as Ellen killed that very man two years earlier. What follows is a wild adventure, told from the alternating perspectives of both Ellen and her family members, in which Ellen investigates how this man could possibly still walk the Earth.

Her investigation intermingles with flashbacks to the past, where we learn why Ellen, a devoted wife and mother, believed this man had to die in the first place – and why she’s determined to make sure that this time around, he really and truly does.

“The Heights” is a delight. Ellen is a quirky, vengeful, unreliable narrator with a one-track mind focused on nothing but revenge – and it is so much fun to spend time inside her head. Candlish’s storytelling is masterful. Just when you think you understand, she pulls the rug out from under you and takes the story in an entirely different, but no less thrilling, direction. Candlish will have you constantly questioning whose side you’re on, as every character is deeply flawed, yet also empathetic.

The story is captivating the entire way through, chock full of twists and turns you’ll never see coming.

‘The Heights’


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Exhibit looks at the artist, printmaker relationship
Arts
'The Printer's Proof: Artist and Printer ... 'The Printer's Proof: Artist and Printer Collaborators' at the Albuquerque Museum runs through May 15.
2
Inspired by the river nearby, settlers called the area ...
Arts
The name existed before Albuquerque was ... The name existed before Albuquerque was even an idea.
3
A quartet of Broadway royalty to deliver Disney classics ...
Arts
The national tour of 'Disney Princess: ... The national tour of 'Disney Princess: The Concert,' will make a stop at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Popejoy Hall.
4
Grandson to perform at Sunshine Theater
Arts
His debut album, 'Death of an ... His debut album, 'Death of an Optimist,' was released in December 2020.
5
Harwood Art Center event features three exhibits, hands-on art ...
Arts
The exhibit begins Monday, March 7 ... The exhibit begins Monday, March 7 and runs through April 14. There will be a community celebration set for April 2.
6
PBS special features music by Broadway duo Lerner and ...
Arts
The pair are honored with the ... The pair are honored with the TV special 'An Evening with Lerner and Loewe: Broadway in Concert,' which will air at 6 p.m. Sunday, ...
7
Pruning now can KO spring blooms
Arts
There is a rule of thumb ... There is a rule of thumb to apply to flowering shrubs, and I've written it many times, 'prune after the bloom.'
8
'Autumn Gold' a deeply personal story of love, loss ...
Arts
Book, a historical biography, subtitled 'A ... Book, a historical biography, subtitled 'A Rendezvous with Cancer, Knowing Death Is Not Final.'
9
Candlish a masterful storyteller
Arts
'The Heights' is captivating the entire ... 'The Heights' is captivating the entire way through.