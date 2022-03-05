Friends of the Public Library to hold sale

Friends of the Public Library will hold their inventory blow-out $6-a-bag sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 12.

There is no limit on the number of bags that can be bought and carry-out service will be available. The event is free for Friends of the Public Library members and $2 for nonmembers.

The group also will hold a new inventory sale of used books, CDs and DVDs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, March 25. There will be free admission.

The events will be held on the lower level of the Main Library, 501 Copper NW. Validated parking is available in the Special Arts parking garage on the southeast corner of Fifth Street and Copper Avenue NW.

All proceeds benefit the Public Library Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.