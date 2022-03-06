Isotopes Park to go cashless for baseball, soccer games

Isotopes Park is going fully cashless for 2022, and that’s not only for Isotopes baseball games beginning next month, but New Mexico United soccer games that begin in a week.

The Isotopes franchise leases the ballpark from the city, subleases it to United and runs all facility operations, including when United is at home. The soccer team’s home and season opener in United Soccer League Championship division play is March 13 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC.

Thus, the Isotopes wanted to get out the message about the new cashless policy, which the club touts as faster, safer and more secure, and an updated clear-bag policy sooner rather than later.

“We wanted to make people aware prior to soccer and since our (single-game) tickets go on sale Monday,” said John Traub, club vice president and general manager.

The Isotopes are also wanting the message to get out that there will be a Triple-A season, period, and this year will have 75 home games on the schedule.

Traub told the Journal that the club has received numerous questions on that subject in the wake of the ongoing Major League Baseball lockout of its players.

The lockout will not interrupt minor league baseball play in 2022. The main impact is that players on major league rosters, who thus are part of Major League Baseball Players Association, will not be working and thus are ineligible for minor league ball.

Invariably a handful of players who are on MLB contracts and thus part of the 40-man big-league roster are playing on a Triple-A team from time to time.

Meanwhile, United, as an unaffiliated player in the Division II USL Championship level of professional American soccer, has no such questions to address. The club announced last week that it has sold 5,000 season tickets for its 2022 USLC home schedule, and said that is 1,700 more than the inaugural 2019 season. Then, United had an average announced attendance of 12,693 that led the league.

For both Isotopes and United home games, cashless transactions this season means spectators will need either credit or debit cards or ability to pay by cell phone for transactions.

The Isotopes were cashless for much of 2021, following a trend of venues nationwide adopting the policy as a COVID-safe practice. The experience made believers that it’s the way to go. “It also provides for a much faster transaction time for the fans, so people can get back to enjoying the games,” Traub said.

Parking fees also will be paid by credit card. The University of New Mexico and CNM own and control those lots and charges to park.

As for the venue’s clear-bag policy, which the Isotopes calls “improved,” there will be no size restriction on clear bags in 2022.

Each fan may bring in one clear (plastic, vinyl, PVC or freezer) bag. No bags within bags will be permitted – all items must be clearly visible.

Guests with medical or child-care needs (diapers, wipes, formula, insulin, etc.) may carry them in a separate non-clear medical or diaper bag that will be subject to search. Blankets and jackets will also be subject to searches.

Isotopes single-game tickets are for sale beginning Monday. The ballpark box office is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets then will be available also at abqisotopes.com and ticketmaster.com.

United is selling single-game tickets, season-ticket packages and multi-game packages at tickets.newmexicoutd.com.