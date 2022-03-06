Lobo women ‘mentally refreshed’ for MWC tournament

Rested and ready or perhaps a bit rusty?

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team will find out in a hurry which description best applies when it tips off Mountain West tournament play Monday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By then the Lobos (23-8, 14-4) will have enjoyed a nine-day break since winning their regular-season finale Feb. 25 at San Jose State. The conference’s other 10 women’s teams played last week while UNM had its second scheduled off date of the season.

As for the rest-versus-rust debate, UNM coach Mike Bradbury and his players are firmly on one side of the issue.

“I think rest helps,” Bradbury said. “We’ve looked good at practice this week. We’re mentally refreshed. I think time off now is a good thing.”

Bradbury didn’t have to think long or hard to find supportive evidence. Because of COVID-19 postponements and cancellations, MWC teams entered last season’s tournament on vastly different amounts of rest.

UNM opened tournament play just three days after hosting Colorado State on back-to-back nights with a regular-season championship at stake. The Lobos’ quarterfinal against Air Force was its fifth game in nine days. Top-seeded UNM defeated the Falcons but lost 77-72 to Fresno State a day later in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, seventh-seeded Wyoming entered the tournament after a 22-day break. The Cowgirls won four games in four days to earn the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

“A lot of rest didn’t seem to hurt Wyoming, did it?” Bradbury asked.

Super-senior Jaedyn De La Cerda said she is grateful to have extra time off before what will be her final MWC tournament.

“I think it’s so important,” she said after UNM’s win at SJSU. “Last year we had almost no time off before the tournament and we were all pretty tired. It still comes down to how you play, but this year we’ll be a lot fresher.”

Bradbury and his staff focused on execution during relatively light practices last week before departing for Las Vegas on Saturday. The Lobos, who are a No. 2 seed for the tournament, learned Wednesday night they will face the winner of Sunday’s first-round game between No. 7 San Diego State and No. 10 Boise State.

“We’ve started working on a few things for both teams,” Bradbury said Friday. “Fortunately they play similar styles. But we’ve already played them both twice so it’s not like starting from scratch with a game plan. We know both teams and they know us.”

Nine days off will not be enough for the Lobos to get entirely healthy. Freshman Viané Cumber suffered a season-ending knee injury Feb. 2, and several of her teammates have been playing through injuries in recent weeks, Bradbury said.

Still, UNM will start postseason play with all of its regulars rested and eager to chase the program’s first MWC tournament crown since 2008.

“The important thing is going in with confidence,” super-senior Antonia Anderson said. “You have to believe you can play your best for three days in a row. I feel like we have that confidence.”

ALL-MWC: The Mountain West will release all-conference honors Sunday and this year’s results figure to spark debate. UNM, with all five starters averaging double-figure points, contributes to some difficult decisions for the league’s head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players. Player of the year also could be a tough call as preseason pick Haley Cavinder has worthy stats but her Fresno State team finished just 7-10 in league play.