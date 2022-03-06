Program brings teen, Lobos together (with video)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

About three years ago, it felt as if epileptic seizures consumed Casey Harrison’s life, and his family’s.

The 14-year-old’s mother, Lisa, said they tried seven different medications to try to quell the seizures, but they kept occurring until they found one that has been effective and limited the seizures and migraines.

Saturday, there was little talk about those past nightmares.

Instead, Harrison mostly expressed joy and excitement as he joined the Lobos through UNM Hospital’s Team Impact program that connects students with teams and athletes.

Recently, Harrison sent a video to University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales that detailed his love for sports and being a part of a team. Harrison has played soccer for the past 10 years. He now plays for FC Classic and he’s a big New Mexico United fan.

However, the Lobo football team just might be his first love now.

Gonzales asked Harrison to speak to his team Saturday morning and then surprised the boy with an event that was akin to a high school athlete signing a national letter of intent to become part of the Lobos.

Only, Harrison will be like an equipment manager and help the team in a variety of ways.

He said he’s grateful for the opportunity, as he continues as a student through UNM Children’s Hospital education that allows for flexibility so that he can go to doctor appointments that have included trips to Denver.

Lisa Harrison says her son is a “straight-A student,” and wants to become an emergency medical technician.

“I just kind of go with the flow, like every other kid,” Casey Harrison said of living with epilepsy. “I don’t like to let epilepsy determine who I am. I just try to do everything like any other kid. Epilepsy is just a part of me.”

Gonzales appeared to have fun with Harrison as he welcomed him to the Lobos in a creative manner.

“Once you sign this you’re done; you’re one of us,” Gonzales told Harrison as he signed the replica NLI. “You’ll get after it. We’re going to put you to work.”

The UNM football players reacted with cheers, as Harrison put on a UNM cap.

The Lobos later greeted Harrison and his parents Lisa and Brad.

“These guys are so big,” Lisa Harrison told a few coaches afterward. “He’ll never be bullied that’s for sure.”

OFFENSE PICKING IT UP: It’s no secret that UNM’s defense has been a step ahead of the offense during spring football. But the offense has been showing signs of life lately and making plays during intrasquad scrimmages.

Gonzales said the Lobo defense and defensive coordinator Rocky Long don’t hold back when it comes to scrimmaging against UNM’s offense. That was seen on Saturday morning in the stadium.

“We give them more looks than what they’re going to get during the season,” Gonzales said of the coverages, alignments and stunts the UNM defense uses in practices. “The better that they can adjust to what we do it will make it much easier in the fall.”

UNM redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Montes said he’s appreciative that the Lobo defense can be so menacing, calling the unit one of the best in the Mountain West.

Montes threw a deep touchdown pass for about 80 yards to Zarak Scruggs Jr. and then another TD pass from about 10 yards out on Saturday.

He said the defense has been known to play “a lot of mind games.”

“They try to disguise a lot of coverages,” Montes said. “But going up against that every day, we can pick something up that helps the quarterbacks and the (offensive line).”

UNM wide receiver Geordan Porter, a senior transfer from Arizona State, has some experience going up against 3-3-5 defenses from when Gonzales was defensive coordinator for the Sun Devils three years ago. Porter made a few big catches on Saturday and has been showing flashes during the spring that he could contribute to the offense next season.

The UNM offense is expected to be run heavy but wide receivers such as Porter, Scruggs and Luke Wysong are making the case that the Lobos won’t be so one-dimensional.

“It’s really good for us,” Porter said of going up against the UNM defense. “I remember going up against that my first two years at ASU and I remember it was difficult. But going against that defense only makes the game easier. We’ll see different looks. It’s a good thing to make us smarter and read stuff in the games, and we all adjust as an offense.”

The Lobos wrap up spring football next week, ending with a scrimmage in the stadium scheduled for this coming Saturday at noon.

