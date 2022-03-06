 Spring sports roundup: Lobo softball improves to 15-3 - Albuquerque Journal

Spring sports roundup: Lobo softball improves to 15-3

By Journal Staff Report

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Emma Bramson continued her successful weekend at the plate with a solo home run and a double, accounting for two of UNM’s runs, as the Lobos completed the weekend at the South Coast Invitational with a 3-0 softball win over Santa Clara on Saturday.

It is the 10th straight win for the 15-3 Lobos – the fourth-longest win streak in program history behind 16 straight in 1999, 15 in 1983 and 13 in 2006.

The Lobos return to action Tuesday at home vs. New Mexico State for a 2 p.m. doubleheader.

Emma Guindon threw a complete-game shutou Saturday, allowing three hits, striking out two and walking one, to improve to 7-1.

Ashley Archuleta, moving out of the leadoff spot to the six-spot in the lineup, also had two of the Lobos’ eight hits and drove in a run.

At the Boyd Gaming Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada, New Mexico State fell 11-7 to Houston on Saturday and dropped to 2-9 on the season. The Aggies were scheduled to play UNLV later in the day and face Washington Sunday at 11 a.m.

BASEBALL: In San Jose, Calif., New Mexico (4-6, 1-1) fell 3-1 Saturday to host and Mountain West Conference foe San Jose State (7-4, 1-1), evening the series at a game apiece. The rubber match is at 1:05 p.m. MT Sunday at Excite Ballpark.

The Lobos squandered a solid performance by junior starting pitcher Brett Russell, who struck out eight batters and held the Spartans to a run on six hits in 62/3 innings.

The game was tied 1-1 through seven innings before Charles McAdoo belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth off UNM reliever Miguel Reyes Jr. (1-2). UNM in the ninth put runners on first and third base but couldn’t push across another run.

Lenny Ashby and Willie Cano had two each of UNM’s five hits.

UNM got the series started successfully on Friday night, blanking the Spartans 5-0.

Riley Egloff pitched the first six innings, Will Armbruester recorded five outs and Owen Loesch the last four. UNM pitchers allowed eight hits and six walks with 10 strikeouts. SJSU pitchers give up 14 bases on balls.

• In Las Cruces, New Mexico State (7-2) rolled 8-0 and 13-2 over Prairie View A&M (3-7) in a twin bill. Logan Gallina homered and drove in four runs in a 2-for-4 performance in game two. Gunner Antillon doubled and tripled among his three hits. Cade Swenson allowed two runs over five innings for the win. Brendon Rodriguez struck out six over the final four innings to earn the save.

The Aggies, who lost Friday’s series opener 7-6, won Saturday’s first game behind a 3-for-3 performance at the plate by Kevin Jimenez and a four-hit shutout by Pablo Cortes. The game was held to seven innings.

Game four of the series is 11 a.m. Sunday at Presley Askew Field.

TENNIS: In its first outdoor match of the season, the New Mexico women’s team blanked UTEP 7-0. It’s the sixth consecutive victory for the 9-1 Lobos, who improved to 37-1 all time vs. the Miners. The Lobos now head out next week to face Santa Clara and San Francisco to end nonconference play.

• In Las Vegas, Nevada, freshman Lisa Zhu of Beijing secured New Mexico State’s first women’s dual match victory of 2022 by posting a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) win in flight two which lifted the Aggies to a 4-3 victory over Portland on Saturday. NMSU hosts Pacific on Friday at the NM State Tennix Complex. … The New Mexico State men (4-9) host New Mexico Military Institute (0-6) Sunday at 2 p.m.


