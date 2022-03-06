Follow live: UNLV-Lobos to start no sooner than 9:10 p.m.

The University of New Mexico men’s basketball regular season finale, already scheduled for a late (9 p.m.) tip at the Pit vs. UNLV, will be even later.

It’s been announced that the start time has “slid” to 9:10 p.m. — a common occurrence for TV’s sake — and probably will tip closer to 9:15 p.m.

The game airs on FS1 and on 770 AM/96.3 FM in Albuquerque.

The Journal’s Geoff Grammer will be reporting. Follow his Twitter feed below. Also check for his game story and Emptying the Notebook online feature early Sunday at ABQJournal.com/sports.

Meanwhile, the Mountain West Conference has released its men’s tournament bracket, which can be found by clicking here.

