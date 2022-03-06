New Mexico State defeated Utah Valley 62-46 Saturday night at the Pan Am Center in men’s basketball, clinching a share of the Western Athletic Conference regular season title.
The Aggies share the WAC title with Seattle University and Stephen F. Austin, but through tiebreakers earned the top seed in the upcoming WAC tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. NMSU has a bye into Friday’s semifinal round at the Orleans Arena.
It is the fourth regular season title in five seasons under Chris Jans.
NMSU (24-6, 14-4) snapped a brief two-game losing streak, and in both of those defeats could have clinched the regular season title.
Seattle University draws the No. 2 seed and SFA the No. 3 seed.
On third (and final) chance, Aggies win WAC title
