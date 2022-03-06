State agencies take aim at Otero County contract

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A southern New Mexico county is spending nearly $50,000 of taxpayer money on a so-called audit of the 2020 presidential election over objections from the county attorney and clerk.

Now the state’s top prosecutor and election official are warning of “problematic reports” coming out of Otero County, where people are going door to door asking questions about how people voted. And the state Auditor’s Office is examining if the county complied with rules and regulations for awarding government contracts.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said Wednesday that this canvassing could amount to voter intimidation or harassment. She said people are going door to door asking questions about how Otero County residents voted in the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s just a really scary, unfortunate and nonsensical situation,” she said this week during a news conference. “This is a vigilante audit. You know, there’s nothing that is legitimate about this process, in my point of view.”

She advised voters that they are not required to participate in the audit. She also stressed that ballots are secret, and that not even election administrators can see how a person voted.

Attorney General Hector Balderas said his office also received reports and complaints.

“Our partnership with the SOS ensures residents of the county are fully informed and we are able to monitor the situation for any illegal conduct,” he said in a statement.

The canvassing is the result of a contract approved by Otero County commissioners, who on Jan. 13 signed off on a nearly $50,000 contract to EchoMail, a company that was also involved in an audit of the election in an Arizona county.

EchoMail’s website says it offers “email and social media marketing, monitoring and management solutions for global 2000 companies and the SMB markets.” The company was among those paid by Arizona Senate Republicans to examine the results of the election in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Experts described that review as riddled with errors, biased and done with flawed methodology, The Associated Press reported. But the examination still didn’t reach conclusions that would have changed the outcome.

A letter EchoMail president and CEO Shiva Ayyadurai sent to Otero County commissioners in December explaining the work said the company would complete an audit for Otero County from Jan. 1 through May 1. The scope of the work includes a full voter registration canvass performed by volunteers under the direction of New Mexico Audit Force.

The contract was approved over numerous concerns raised by County Attorney RB Nichols and County Clerk Robyn Holmes. Nichols told commissioners that it might be a criminal misuse of election data; the door-to-door canvassing could intimidate residents; the work would burden the clerk’s office, similar audits in other states found no problems with the election results; and that it wouldn’t be a productive use of taxpayer dollars.

County Commissioner Couy Griffin disagrees.

“I don’t think there’s any more productive way to spend tax dollars then to make sure our elections aren’t compromised,” he said.

A woman in the crowd at the commission meeting replied to Griffin with an “amen.” Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump who is scheduled to stand trial later this month for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, received several rounds of applause from his constituents as he questioned the election results and said he wouldn’t “cow to the state” during a two-hour discussion about the contract and election audit, according to a recording of the meeting posted on the county’s YouTube page.

“The people of Otero County are excited that we’re the first county in the state of New Mexico to audit our 2020 elections. The people are very concerned about elections and if we can have a good, clean audit, we’re gonna have bigger turnout,” Griffin said in an interview. “I’ve caught flack about the cost. I think that it’s a small investment to make sure that our electorate is secure.”

Courts and local and federal election officials across the country have widely dismissed allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election or claims that Trump won the election.

Otero County Commissioners Vickie Marquardt and Gerald Matherly also voted to approve the contract.

Toulouse Oliver said her office received several complaints about the canvassing. A video posted to TikTok shows a woman in her home being greeted by someone who says they are with Otero County and are doing an audit on the 2020 election.

Toulouse Oliver said that her office and county clerks already have vote count verification and election audit procedures in place after every election to ensure the results. Donald Trump garnered 62% of the vote in Otero County and Joe Biden received 36%.

David Clements – a former New Mexico State University professor who said he “was fired because I refused the jab” – and his wife, Erin, spoke before the commission Jan. 13 as members of New Mexico Audit Force. Erin told commissioners that the people going door to door would identify themselves as being with New Mexico Audit Force, and not the county.

She said that the group has materials it provides volunteers so they know what questions they can and can’t ask. She said that the volunteers heard in the TikTok video who identified themselves as being with the county were flustered.

“The Secretary of State by issuing that press release is undermining the legitimate authority of the Otero County Commission to investigate whether or not the elections that they have to certify themselves are honest,” Erin said in an interview. “By her encouraging people not to answer completely noncombative questions, it just highlights the fact that she doesn’t care (Otero County) residents have questions about the validity of our election.”

She said the group has made public records requests in counties across the state and used those records to analyze election data. She said that Otero County is the only county where the group’s efforts were included in an official contract.

“Win, lose or draw, I just want the truth,” Griffin said. “If the electorate is secure and legal at the end of this audit, then Maggie Toulouse (Oliver) and all the other Democrats can say I told you so. And I’ll eat crow.”