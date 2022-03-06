 ABQ man sentenced to 16 years for fatal shooting - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ man sentenced to 16 years for fatal shooting

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A judge on Friday sentenced an Albuquerque man to 16 years in prison in the fatal shooting of Yolanda Chee, 45, during an argument in January 2021.

Nathaniel Natonabah, 35, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in Chee’s killing, and to aggravated battery for shooting and injuring Chee’s son during gunfire that followed Chee’s shooting.

Natonabah was shot in the chest during that exchange and later showed up at University of New Mexico Hospital.

He also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence for hiding the gun used in the shootings. Assistant District Attorney Gabriel Kallen said Natonabah disassembled the weapon and threw the parts out of the window as he drove to the hospital.

Natonabah was charged in November 2019 for attacking a man he believed to be involved with Chee, and was ordered to take an anger management class as part of a pre-adjudication program. He completed that class less than 48 hours before he fatally shot Chee, Kallen said.

Chee’s young daughter told 2nd Judicial District Judge Brett Loveless she has struggled since her mother’s death and finds holidays especially difficult.

“It’s hard not having a mom,” Khloe Sunshine Chee said during the sentencing hearing. “I think about her every single day. I have dreams about her. It’s hard because I can’t give her a hug.”

Natonabah’s attorney, Raymond Maestas, highlighted a police interview with a witness who said Chee slapped Natonabah moments before the fatal shooting. Natonabah “snapped” after he was struck, Maestas said.

“This is not calculated,” Maestas said of the fatal shooting. “This is something that was in the heat of the moment in reaction to being slapped.”

Loveless said Natonabah’s use of a firearm “exceeds by a factor of 10, if not more” the violence of being slapped.


