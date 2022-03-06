Police oversight bill still on the table

A proposal to clarify and, in some cases, narrow the responsibilities of Albuquerque’s Civilian Police Oversight Agency is still under consideration.

Legislation – introduced last October – that will update the CPOA ordinance will make its fourth appearance before the City Council on Monday. The council has voted to delay a decision on the bill at three previous meetings.

But the council made some changes to the proposal before the last postponement. That includes reversing language that would have shrunk the CPOA board by trimming membership to seven members from the current nine.

Councilor Brook Bassan, who co-sponsored the bill with Councilors Isaac Benton and Pat Davis, said the CPOA board itself urged the size reduction, and Davis argued that having nine members can be “unwieldy.”

But Councilor Dan Lewis successfully sponsored an amendment to keep the board at nine people, something Councilor Klarissa Peña vocally supported, too.

“I just think nine is something that really keeps us on task with trying to ensure there’s representation from diverse communities,” Peña said.

Other changes incorporated during the last meeting include expanding the mediation program offered to resolve complaints citizens filed against police officers and adding CPOA qualifications to bar future oversight board members who worked at the Albuquerque Police Department within the last three years.

The bill still contains several other updates to the CPOA ordinance, such as tasking the CPOA to independently investigate only civilian complaints specifically alleging officer misconduct.

HERE WE GO AGAIN: The CPOA ordinance is not the only familiar topic on Monday’s City Council agenda.

The council is slated to revisit the city’s plastic bag ban as it considers Bassan’s legislation to repeal the Clean and Green Retail Ordinance. The ordinance – passed in 2019 but implemented in fits and starts – prohibits retailers from distributing single-use plastic bags at checkout.

The council is also scheduled to vote on whether to revoke certain mayoral emergency powers.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the council had amended city ordinance to grant the mayor certain powers in the event of a public health emergency. That includes closing places of mass assembly and day cares, canceling city events and ordering retailers to limit how many health and sanitation items individual customers could buy per day.

Lewis’ proposal to eliminate those powers and instead grant the mayor authority to issue only public health “advisories and recommendations” is on Monday’s meeting agenda.

MAP MAKING: New Mexico has already redrawn its political boundaries. Bernalillo County has, too. Now it’s time for the city of Albuquerque.

The decennial redistricting process is now getting underway in Albuquerque, and city councilors now have chosen who will serve on the committee that will begin meeting on March and ultimately make map recommendations to the City Council.

The committee’s members are: District 1: Victor Segura; District 2: Keith Romero; District 3: Cherise Quezada; District 4: Mark Reynolds; District 5: Steve Smothermon; District 6: Cathryn McGill; District 7: Travis Kellerman; District 8: David Buchholtz; and District 9: Kenneth Pascoe.

Jessica Dyer: jdyer@abqjournal.com