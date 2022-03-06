High School Basketball: Boys state openers include some surprises

There was a bit more volatility in the first round of the boys high school state basketball tournament on Saturday than there was with the girls on Friday.

There were six upsets in Saturday’s first round — including three victories by No. 11 seeds — as the tournament concluded its first weekend.

The quarterfinals are Wednesday at campus sites.

Class 5A

No. 10 Carlsbad and No. 9 Sandia were road winners in the first round, and the top two seeds dominated as they advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinal round that features Volcano Vista-Carlsbad, Atrisco Heritage-Hobbs, Los Lunas-La Cueva and Sandia-Las Cruces.

NO. 5 ATRISCO HERITAGE 62, NO. 12 ELDORADO 58: Chris Parra scored 17 points and the Jaguars (19-8) responded to a third-quarter run from the Eagles (13-15) that gave Eldorado its first lead of the game with a game-changing 18-2 surge for the first-round victory.

Colby Wade added 15 points and Javier Mendoza 12 — including buzzer beaters to end the second and third quarters — for Atrisco. Eldorado’s Caileb Parham led all scorers with 24 points, with eight coming in the final 2:15 of the game that nearly gave the Eagles a late chance to come back.

Ultimately, however, Atrisco’s big run over the the third and fourth quarters, which came in direct response to an Eagles’ 11-2 run that put them up 44-39, was the difference.

“Definitely not panicking and whenever they go on runs, the whole point is to answer with runs ourselves and not letting their run get too big,” Mendoza said. “So when coach (Steve Heredia) called that timeout, he called us into the huddle and said, ‘No need to panic, actually now is the time it execute.’ And once we started executing and doing everything he was telling us to do, as a team we came together and pulled away a little bit.”

Heredia said he just wanted his players to do what they did best.

“We kind of turned up the pressure,” he said. “We talked about needing to turn up the pressure in the full court. And just use our speed to our advantage.”

While Atrisco Heritage held the lead for all but a two-minute span of the third quarter, the game was tight throughout.

“They did a good job of game planning and slowing us down,” Heredia said of Eldorado. “Pounding the ball inside. They did everything we thought they were going to do so there were no surprises. We kind of felt that our pressure could be an advantage for us and it kind of was at the end of the third and in the fourth quarter for sure.”

The Jaguars are at Hobbs on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. The fourth-seeded Eagles defeated Farmington 80-66 in the first round.

— Glen Rosales

NO. 10 CARLSBAD 49, NO. 7 RIO RANCHO 47: The visiting Cavemen (23-6) used an 11-5 run to open the fourth quarter and take their biggest lead of what had been tight a first-round contest, 47-38, with 3:10 left in regulation.

It turned out to be barely enough, as the Rams went on a 9-2 run of their own to add some drama and trail 49-47 after a three-point play by Jamal Bynum with less than 30 seconds to play.

Rams sophomore Jayden Johnson then stole the ball, giving the Rams life, but they missed three makeable shots before the ball went out of bounds with 3.3 seconds to go — and it was still their ball.

Rio Rancho coach Wally Salata called a timeout to set up a play, and it almost worked: Mikey Wood’s 3-point attempt beat the buzzer but glanced off the rim as Carlsbad advanced to play Volcano Vista.

“If we hit 3s earlier in the game, it might have been easier,” Salata said. “When they play a zone and you can’t make 3s, they just stay in a zone.

“Again, it wasn’t meant to be,” he concluded.

Six-foot, 5-inch junior Caveman Damian Perez scored a game-high 15 points and sank three of his team’s five 3s.

“(Perez) hurt us,” Salata said. “The problem was, we knew he was going to do that; you can’t be four feet away from him.”

Carlsbad’s Devin McWright also finished in double figures, with 10.

The Rams (16-11) were led by Keagan Caton with 13, but he managed only three field goals.

— Gary Herron, RR Observer

OTHER GAMES: No. 1 Las Cruces demolished Albuquerque High 84-34, and No. 2 Volcano Vista routed Organ Mountain 74-41. For the Hawks, senior guard Ja’Kwon Hill had 23 points and seven assists in the victory.

In Santa Fe, senior forward Sean Johnson’s 16 points paced the Matadors (18-9) in a 49-46 victory in Santa Fe, while Andrew Hill added 10 points. The Demons led starting the fourth quarter, but Sandia rallied to take a 10-point lead, with Dalen Moyer’s 3 putting the Matadors in front. But Santa Fe chipped away, and missed a late 3-point try that might have forced overtime.

At La Cueva, the third-seeded Bears (23-3) avenged a regular-season loss to West Mesa with a 57-34 victory over the Mustangs. Senior guard Exodus Ayers had a team-high 17 points for the Bears, who will entertain Los Lunas on Wednesday.

The Tigers (21-8) on Saturday night took out defending state champ Cleveland 59-53, as freshman Jalin Holland scored a game-high 25 points. Guard Ezra Guest added nine points and seven assists.

Class 4A

Del Norte was back at it again, wreaking havoc as a double-digit seed. The 11th-seeded Knights, last year’s 4A state champs, were the lone upset winner in this bracket in Saturday’s first round.

NO. 4 ST. PIUS 37, NO. 13 VALLEY 31: The Sartans (18-8) and Vikings (12-14) slugged it out in a defensive batte that was 14-all at halftime and 20-19 for Valley starting the final quarter. Ultimately, it was St. Pius that put together one terrific quarter and survived an upset bid.

Junior center Brian Kalb hit a pair of key baskets in the paint in an 8-0 run for St. Pius that turned a 22-19 deficit early in the fourth quarter to a 27-22 lead.

“A five-point lead felt like a five-possession lead in that game,” Sartans coach Ryan Myers said.

He wasn’t wrong, as every possession carried value throughout.

Kalb scored seven of his nine points in the fourth quarter. The Sartans’ defense also flustered Valley into seven turnovers in the fourth quarter.

“We had practiced the press and some half-court traps, and we were just trying to find the right point of the game to use them,” Myers said.

At least two of those turnovers were turned directly into points in that final eight minutes.

“We were frustrated (in the first three quarters), but we’ve been in that position before, so we knew how to handle it,” said Kalb. “We just put our head down, got to the rim, we finished and we came out on top.”

St. Pius next plays Albuquerque Academy on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals. The Sartans won 64-61 at Academy in the first week of 2021.

“Your rivals on your home floor to go to the Pit?” Myers said. “You can’t ask for much more than that.”

Chris Coash led St. Pius with 11 points. Isaac Tapia had a team-best 11 points for Valley.

— James Yodice

OTHER GAMES: No. 1 Highland got 33 points from senior post Jose Murillo as the Hornets (23-3) took care of Miyamura 71-47. The Hornets will play No. 8 Artesia on Wednesday after the Bulldogs’ Jake Barrera hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 1 second left in a 50-47 victory over archrival Lovington.

In Silver City, the Knights’ two outstanding junior guards, Shane Douma-Sanchez and Judah Casaus, combined for 37 points as Del Norte beat No. 6 Silver 63-51. The Knights will travel to No. 3 seed Española Valley on Wednesday after the Sundevils ousted Los Alamos in the first round Saturday.

No. 5 Albuquerque Academy was solid in a 71-53 win over Goddard. Sophomore Joe Jack, who has been white-hot of late, poured in 30 points for the Chargers. Kellan Gehres added 20 for Academy, which began getting separation in the second quarter over the Rockets.

No. 7 seed Belen (17-11) dialed down the pace — which got it into trouble in a regular-season loss to Gallup — and edged the visiting Bengals 41-36 on Saturday, as the Eagles move on to face No. 2 Taos on Wednesday. Belen beat the Tigers in late December at a tournament in Las Vegas, N.M. Taos took out No. 15 Hope Christian 63-53 on Saturday night.

Class 3A

No. 3 Sandia Prep and No. 7 Bosque School were among the first-round winners on Saturday as seven of the eight top seeds advanced to the quarterfinals.

NO. 7 BOSQUE SCHOOL 55, NO. 10 HOT SPRINGS 45: In a meeting of the past two 3A state champions, it was the Bobcats (18-8) who used a 13-2 run to end the first half to take control, and in the second half they kept the defending state champion Tigers (16-14) at bay.

Oliver Tumolo and Kyle Morris each had four points in that run, which spanned the final 6½ minutes of the second quarter. and Ezra Elliott buried a 3 just before the buzzer as Bosque led 28-22 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Hot Springs was close, but two momentum-swinging 3s by Bosque School — the first by sophomore Cooper Hautau, the other by Elliott — proved crucial as both those shots quickly answered a Tigers basket at the other end.

“We’re a transition basketball team,” Bosque coach Clifton Davidson said. “If they can force us to walk it up and play half court, they can beat us. So we have to get out in transition. It makes it hard to stop our shooters, because we usually have five shooters on the court at all times.”

Hautau led the Bobcats with 13 points.

“This team is full of shooters,” Hautau said. “That’s what we do. That’s what we like to do. … (And) we knew their transition defense was a little lackluster, so we were trying to take advantage of that as often as possible.”

Elliott finished with 12 points, Anthony Sanchez 10 for Bosque School, which visits No. 2 seed Robertson on Wednesday night in the 3A quarterfinals.

Dominic Padilla of Hot Springs led all scorers with 16 points.

— James Yodice

OTHER GAMES: Sandia Prep crushed No. 14 Cottonwood Classical Prep — making its postseason debut —80-33 in the first round Saturday. Senior forward Mac Manzanares finished with 30 points for the Sundevils (15-11), who will play host to No. 11 Santa Fe Indian in Wednesday’s quarterfinals at 6 p.m.

The Braves upset No. 6 Raton 46-40 in the first round.

The top two seeds, Socorro and Robertson, both won handily on Saturday. The Warriors belted Tucumcari 81-48, and the Cardinals whipped Dexter 73-37.

Socorro plays No. 8 Crownpoint in the next round. The Eagles beat Santa Fe Prep in the first round.

No. 4 St. Michael’s, which dominated Tohatchi, and No. 5 Navajo Prep, which defeated West Las Vegas 56-46, will meet in a quarterfinal.

Class 2A

This was the only one of the five classifications that didn’t register an upset on Saturday in the first round.

No. 5 Menaul cruised into the quarterfinals with a 78-49 victory of No. 12 Dulce. Brandon Oloumou had 17 points, and Max Mkpa 14 for the Panthers (20-4), who visit No. 4 Escalante at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the next round.

The remaining quarterfinals on Wednesday feature No. 1 Tularosa against No. 8 Estancia, No. 3 Rehoboth Christian, the defending state champ, versus No. 6 Jal, and No. 2 Pecos against No. 7 Hagerman.

Only two of the eight first-round games were decided by single digits on Saturday.

Class 1A

The metro area’s two playoff entrants both were eliminated on Saturday night.

No. 8 Legacy Academy, in its first-ever playoff game, fell 42-49 at home to Dora, while No. 12 Evangel Christian/Oak Grove Classical Academy lost 75-53 on the road to Clovis Christian.

No. 1 Magdalena, the defending state champion, and No. 2 Elida both advanced. The upset of the bracket occured at Fort Sumner, where No. 11 Reserve beat the co-op of the Foxes and House, 60-58.

The Wednesday quarterfinals are Magdalena-Dora, Clovis Christian-Roy/Mosquero, Mesilla Valley Christian-Reserve and Melrose-Elida.

