Hit-and-run crash in SE ABQ leaves 1 dead

The Albuquerque Police Department says that one person is dead after a vehicle pedestrian crash in the International District late Saturday evening.

APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said that a vehicle of unknown make or model was traveling westbound on Zuni Road from San Pablo SE when it “struck a pedestrian that was crossing the roadway.

Atkins said the pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead on the scene and the driver of the vehicle fled.

“…it does appear that speed and pedestrian error were factors for the crash,” she said in an email.

She added that there were no witnesses or video footage in the area so the investigation is ongoing.