 Hit-and-run crash in SE ABQ leaves 1 dead - Albuquerque Journal

Hit-and-run crash in SE ABQ leaves 1 dead

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

The Albuquerque Police Department says that one person is dead after a vehicle pedestrian crash in the International District late Saturday evening.

APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said that a vehicle of unknown make or model was traveling westbound on Zuni Road from San Pablo SE when it “struck a pedestrian that was crossing the roadway.

Atkins said the pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was declared dead on the scene and the driver of the vehicle fled.

“…it does appear that speed and pedestrian error were factors for the crash,” she said in an email.

She added that there were no witnesses or video footage in the area so the investigation is ongoing.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Hit-and-run crash in SE ABQ leaves 1 dead
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department says that ... The Albuquerque Police Department says that one person is dead after a vehicle pedestrian crash in the International District late Saturday evening. APD spokeswoman ...
2
Eyemart Express opens on Albuquerque's West Side
ABQnews Seeker
The new location, at 6001 Winter ... The new location, at 6001 Winter Haven NW, specializes in quick turnaround for prescription glasses with technicians that can make glasses in about 30 ...
3
Emptying the Notebook: UNLV couldn't slow UNM's dynamic duo
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra odds & ... Here are some extra odds & ends, videos, quotes, notes, stats and more from Saturday night's UNLV at UNM game in the Pit.
4
APD investigating fatal shooting in Northeast Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Police say a person was shot ... Police say a person was shot and killed in Northeast Albuquerque late Saturday night. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said that shortly ...
5
Lobos top UNLV in regular season finale
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House scored 27 points and ... Jaelen House scored 27 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 21 and the UNM Lobos beat UNLV in the regular season finale in the ...
6
State agencies take aim at Otero County contract
ABQnews Seeker
Officials express concerns over 'vigilante audit' ... Officials express concerns over 'vigilante audit' of 2020 presidential election
7
ABQ man sentenced to 16 years for fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
'It's hard not having a mom,' ... 'It's hard not having a mom,' victim's young daughter tells judge
8
Police oversight bill still on the table
ABQnews Seeker
Plastic bags, map making updates Plastic bags, map making updates
9
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
ABQnews Seeker
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday ... Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a ...