 Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates begins beltway circuit - Albuquerque Journal

Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates begins beltway circuit

By Associated Press

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A large group of truck drivers and their supporters who object to COVID-19 mandates began their mobile protest in the Washington, D.C., area Sunday, embarking on a drive designed to snarl traffic and make their objections known to lawmakers.

Protesters staged at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland during the weekend before heading down a single lane of Interstate 81. Their plan was to drive onto the Capital Beltway, circle it twice and then return to Hagerstown, news outlets reported.

The “People’s Convoy” follows similar demonstrations by truckers in Canada upset at vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border. The Washington Post reported that convoy organizer Brian Brase intends for protesters to travel on the beltway every day during the upcoming week until its demands are met.

A video posted on Twitter showed trucks passing under a large American flag hoisted in the air by two cranes. Supporters stood along a road waving as the drivers left.

Officials with state police in Maryland and Virginia have said they will monitor the activities.

Authorities in the District of Columbia said Sunday they are monitoring demonstration activity that is expected to begin disrupting travel on roadways in and around the region. The majority of the activity is expected to occur on the beltway. Travelers were advised to consider alternate modes of transportation.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
State Police: 'Kidnapping victim' made whole thing up
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect charged with murder in crash ... Suspect charged with murder in crash that killed SF officer
2
Up in Smoke?
ABQnews Seeker
Supply shortages likely to bedevil cannabis ... Supply shortages likely to bedevil cannabis producers
3
Democratic candidates vie for votes at convention in Roswell
ABQnews Seeker
Nomination seekers give speeches to party ... Nomination seekers give speeches to party members and leaders
4
APD investigating fatal shooting in Northeast Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Police say a person was shot ... Police say a person was shot and killed in Northeast Albuquerque late Saturday night. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said that shortly ...
5
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
ABQnews Seeker
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday ... Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to 'declaring war,' while a ...
6
Hit-and-run crash in SE ABQ leaves 1 dead
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department says that ... The Albuquerque Police Department says that one person is dead after a vehicle pedestrian crash in the International District late Saturday evening. APD spokeswoman ...
7
State agencies take aim at Otero County contract
ABQnews Seeker
Officials express concerns over 'vigilante audit' ... Officials express concerns over 'vigilante audit' of 2020 presidential election
8
Police shooting suspect was on suicide watch
ABQnews Seeker
28-year-old man self-harmed prior to death, ... 28-year-old man self-harmed prior to death, authorities say
9
ABQ man sentenced to 16 years for fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
'It's hard not having a mom,' ... 'It's hard not having a mom,' victim's young daughter tells judge
10
Police oversight bill still on the table
ABQnews Seeker
Plastic bags, map making updates Plastic bags, map making updates