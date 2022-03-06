1 person dead, another severely burned in Kingman house fire

KINGMAN, Ariz. — One person has died and another remains hospitalized with severe burn after a house fire in Kingman, authorities said Sunday.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said fire crews responded to the fire about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and found two victims at the scene with one pronounced dead at the scene.

That person’s name hasn’t been released yet.

Authorities said the second victim was treated at the scene and then transported to a Kingman hospital before being flown to a Las Vegas, Nevada hospital for treatment of severe burn injuries.

Sheriff’s officials and Kingman Fire Department investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.