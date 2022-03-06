 Police: 1 man dead, 3 others injured in shooting in Glendale - Albuquerque Journal

Police: 1 man dead, 3 others injured in shooting in Glendale

By Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man has died and three other people have been injured after a shooting in Glendale, authorities said Sunday.

Glendale police said one of the injured is a juvenile boy who was dropped off at a hospital by friends and he has life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Arriving police officers found three victims and one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

Police said the two other men who were shot were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to police.


