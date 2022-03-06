Man arrested in connection with Saturday night homicide

Shots rang out at northeast Albuquerque home shortly before midnight Saturday, leaving one man dead and another man shot in the leg — and facing a murder charge.

Albuquerque police were called to a home on the 8000 block of Krim NE, south of Paseo Del Norte and Louisiana, after two 911 calls reported multiple gun shots in the area. Police arrived at the home and found a 23-year-old man shot to death in the driver’s seat of a still-running vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

The man’s next of kin hadn’t been notified by Sunday afternoon, said Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman.

According to the complaint, David Padilla, 43, shot and killed the victim after a confrontation inside the home.

A witness told police that group of people were at the home and ultimately the homeowner, Kellie Shugart, who was driving around with Padilla, got mad at a woman inside. Justin and Kellie Shugart are listed as the homeowners of the property where the shooting occurred, according to the county assessor’s website.

The group of people was hiding in a bathroom when the Kellie Shugart and Padilla arrived. There was a verbal confrontation and shots were fired. Another volley of gunfire happened outside the residence a short time later, according to the complaint.

Shugart and Padilla left in a vehicle after the shooting. Padilla was treated at University of New Mexico Hospital for a gunshot wound to the knee.

Police interviewed Padilla at APD headquarters early Sunday morning. Padilla said he broke a screen door at the home and the victim got mad at Padilla and shot him in the leg.

Padilla said that the victim left the house and dropped his gun. Padilla told police he picked up the gun and shot the victim multiple times as he was sitting in a vehicle.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor shows that as the vehicle is backing up, Padilla approached and can be heard saying “Don’t ever (expletive) with me.”

That was followed by 13 gunshots, and Padilla can then be heard on the footage saying “you like that, (expletive).”

Padilla was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.