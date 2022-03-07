 Arrest made in April 2021 homicide - Albuquerque Journal

Arrest made in April 2021 homicide

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

The suspected shooter in a an April 2021 fatal shooting in Albuquerque was arrested in West Texas.

Domminick Muller, 21, was arrested Sunday in Seminole, Texas, about 30 miles east of Hobbs, on a warrant in connection with the fatal shooting Ryan Saavedra Jr., 18. Five people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting.

According to police, Arianna Hawkins, 19, is accused set up a drug purchase on social media with intent of robbing Saavedra and his girlfriend at a West Side park.

During the transaction, Ajole Guzman, 19, allegedly sprayed Saavedra in the face with mace. Muller allegedly shot into the vehicle and killed Saavedra, who was in the passenger seat of the car.

Guzman and Muller have both been charged with an open count of murder. Hawkins is also facing charges in connection with the case.


