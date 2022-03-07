 'The Batman' screening features guest appearance: A real bat - Albuquerque Journal

‘The Batman’ screening features guest appearance: A real bat

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

AUSTIN, Texas — Moviegoers in Austin, Texas, got to see more than one type of bat during a screening of “The Batman” this weekend.

An actual bat was spotted swooping around inside the theater, putting the movie on pause while management called animal control and tried — unsuccessfully — to get the critter out, KXAN reported Friday.

Guests were offered their money back, but most chose to stick it out and watch the film “bat and all,” according to one moviegoer.

The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis says the bat was likely released into the theater as a prank. The theater’s general manager Heidi Deno said they will be “adding additional security and checking all bags upon guest entry.”

There were no reports of anyone being bitten during the incident. Less than 1% of bats in the wild have rabies.


