Women’s Basketball: Team goals paramount for Lobos

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team picked up quite a bit of hardware Sunday, but not the trophy the Lobos really want.

UNM earned a strong share of the Mountain West’s all-conference spoils, getting three first-team selections, one honorable mention and one berth apiece on the all-defensive and all-freshman teams. The second-place Lobos got more first-team picks than any of the league’s other 10 programs.

But New Mexico only participated in a short practice session Sunday as the Mountain West tournament tipped off at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center. UNM earned a first-round bye and will face No. 7 San Diego State in a 7 p.m. MT quarterfinal on Monday.

For the Lobos, that’s when the trophy chase really begins.

“We’ve been working toward this all year,” super senior Antonia Anderson said. “This was one of the reasons I came back this season — to have a chance to win the Mountain West tournament.”

Anderson was among the Lobos grabbing individual hardware Sunday. She along with super senior Jaedyn De La Cerda and senior Shaiquel McGruder were first-team All-Mountain West selections, a 10-player unit compiled by a vote of the league’s coaches.

Senior LaTora Duff received honorable mention for the all-conference squad, while McGruder was named to the all-defensive team and UNM’s Paula Reus earned a spot on the all-freshman team.

“I’m happy for all of them, they earned it,” said UNM’s Mike Bradbury, who like all MWC coaches was not allowed to vote for his own players. “We were probably fortunate to get three on the first team, but all five of our starters had good years. Not being able to vote for our players probably made it easier on me.”

Regular-season champ UNLV had two first-team selections, including MW Player of the Year Desi-Rae Young.

Air Force’s Chris Gobrecht was named Coach of the Year after leading the fifth-seeded Falcons to their first winning season since becoming a Division I program in 1996.

The Falcons’ Cierra Winters was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Some had expected Fresno State’s Haley Cavinder, the league’s top scorer and who ranked second in rebounds and assists, to repeat as player of the year. Her team’s eighth-place finish likely prevented that, however.

Bradbury declined to make his votes public but said team results always impact his decisions.

“In my opinion, the best player on the best team always gets strong consideration and should usually win it,” he said. “It’s just a question of whether you believe ‘player of the year’ means most-outstanding individual player or whether it means MVP of an outstanding team.”

Choosing an MVP for UNM this season would be challenging after all five starters averaged double-figure points in the regular season. Now the Lobos hope their multiple options and experience will pay off in Las Vegas.

Asked about the collective mindset needed to win a conference tournament, Anderson didn’t hesitate.

“I think it’s two things,” she said. “You need that one-game-at-a-time mentality because anyone can beat you in the tournament. (No. 7 seed) Wyoming winning it last year was a wakeup call. But you also have to stay really focused on executing and what you do as a team for three straight days.”

UNM figures to have confidence in Monday’s quarterfinal against a San Diego State team it defeated twice in regular season. The Aztecs earned a third shot by defeating No. 10 Boise State 65-56 in Sunday’s opening round.

The Lobos’ scoring punch proved too much for the Aztecs in the first two matchups, but SDSU standout guard Sophia Ramos and a talented starting cast is enough to make Bradbury nervous.

So is history. UNM came into the 2019 conference tournament as a No. 2 seed and lost to the seventh-seeded Aztecs in overtime in the quarterfinals.

Anderson hasn’t forgotten.

“For Jaedyn and I, playing San Diego State is personal,” she said. “They’ve knocked us out of the tournament and that was a bad feeling. No way we’ll take them lightly.”