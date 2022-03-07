 Women's Basketball: Team goals paramount for Lobos - Albuquerque Journal

Women’s Basketball: Team goals paramount for Lobos

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team picked up quite a bit of hardware Sunday, but not the trophy the Lobos really want.

UNM earned a strong share of the Mountain West’s all-conference spoils, getting three first-team selections, one honorable mention and one berth apiece on the all-defensive and all-freshman teams. The second-place Lobos got more first-team picks than any of the league’s other 10 programs.

But New Mexico only participated in a short practice session Sunday as the Mountain West tournament tipped off at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center. UNM earned a first-round bye and will face No. 7 San Diego State in a 7 p.m. MT quarterfinal on Monday.

For the Lobos, that’s when the trophy chase really begins.

“We’ve been working toward this all year,” super senior Antonia Anderson said. “This was one of the reasons I came back this season — to have a chance to win the Mountain West tournament.”

Anderson was among the Lobos grabbing individual hardware Sunday. She along with super senior Jaedyn De La Cerda and senior Shaiquel McGruder were first-team All-Mountain West selections, a 10-player unit compiled by a vote of the league’s coaches.

Senior LaTora Duff received honorable mention for the all-conference squad, while McGruder was named to the all-defensive team and UNM’s Paula Reus earned a spot on the all-freshman team.

“I’m happy for all of them, they earned it,” said UNM’s Mike Bradbury, who like all MWC coaches was not allowed to vote for his own players. “We were probably fortunate to get three on the first team, but all five of our starters had good years. Not being able to vote for our players probably made it easier on me.”

Regular-season champ UNLV had two first-team selections, including MW Player of the Year Desi-Rae Young.

Air Force’s Chris Gobrecht was named Coach of the Year after leading the fifth-seeded Falcons to their first winning season since becoming a Division I program in 1996.

The Falcons’ Cierra Winters was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Some had expected Fresno State’s Haley Cavinder, the league’s top scorer and who ranked second in rebounds and assists, to repeat as player of the year. Her team’s eighth-place finish likely prevented that, however.

Bradbury declined to make his votes public but said team results always impact his decisions.

“In my opinion, the best player on the best team always gets strong consideration and should usually win it,” he said. “It’s just a question of whether you believe ‘player of the year’ means most-outstanding individual player or whether it means MVP of an outstanding team.”

Choosing an MVP for UNM this season would be challenging after all five starters averaged double-figure points in the regular season. Now the Lobos hope their multiple options and experience will pay off in Las Vegas.

Asked about the collective mindset needed to win a conference tournament, Anderson didn’t hesitate.

“I think it’s two things,” she said. “You need that one-game-at-a-time mentality because anyone can beat you in the tournament. (No. 7 seed) Wyoming winning it last year was a wakeup call. But you also have to stay really focused on executing and what you do as a team for three straight days.”

UNM figures to have confidence in Monday’s quarterfinal against a San Diego State team it defeated twice in regular season. The Aztecs earned a third shot by defeating No. 10 Boise State 65-56 in Sunday’s opening round.

The Lobos’ scoring punch proved too much for the Aztecs in the first two matchups, but SDSU standout guard Sophia Ramos and a talented starting cast is enough to make Bradbury nervous.

So is history. UNM came into the 2019 conference tournament as a No. 2 seed and lost to the seventh-seeded Aztecs in overtime in the quarterfinals.

Anderson hasn’t forgotten.

“For Jaedyn and I, playing San Diego State is personal,” she said. “They’ve knocked us out of the tournament and that was a bad feeling. No way we’ll take them lightly.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Men's Basketball: When UNM duo is on, Lobos tough ...
College
Jamal Mashburn got ‘em early. Jaelen ... Jamal Mashburn got ‘em early. Jaelen House finished ‘em off. When the UNM Lobos' 1-2 punch of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House are ...
2
Women's Basketball: Team goals paramount for Lobos
College
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball team picked up quite a bit of hardware Sunday, but not the trophy the Lobos really want. ...
3
Lobos top UNLV in regular season finale
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House scored 27 points and ... Jaelen House scored 27 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 21 and the UNM Lobos beat UNLV in the regular season finale in the ...
4
Emptying the Notebook: UNLV couldn't slow UNM's dynamic duo
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra odds & ... Here are some extra odds & ends, videos, quotes, notes, stats and more from Saturday night's UNLV at UNM game in the Pit.
5
On third (and final) chance, Aggies win WAC title
College
New Mexico State defeated Utah Valley ... New Mexico State defeated Utah Valley 62-46 Saturday night at the Pan Am Center in men's basketball, clinching a share of the Western Athletic ...
6
Spring sports roundup: Lobo softball improves to 15-3
Baseball
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Emma ... SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Emma Bramson continued her successful weekend at the plate with a sol ...
7
Program brings teen, Lobos together (with video)
College
About three years ago, it felt ... About three years ago, it felt as if epileptic seizures consumed Casey Harrison's life ...
8
Lobo women 'mentally refreshed' for MWC tournament
College
Rested and ready or perhaps a ... Rested and ready or perhaps a bit rusty?The University of New Mexico women's basketbal ...
9
'Set me up for life': Female college athletes stash ...
College
A figure sprints toward the camera ... A figure sprints toward the camera along a walkway at an apartment complex, first in real time, then in slow motion before going back ...