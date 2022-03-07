 They're off: Mushers begin trek to Nome; Seavey seeks record - Albuquerque Journal

They’re off: Mushers begin trek to Nome; Seavey seeks record

By Associated Press

WILLOW, Alaska — The 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race started Sunday with 49 mushers setting their sights on Alaska’s western coast.

The race will take the mushers across Alaska’s untamed and unforgiving terrain, including two mountain ranges, the frozen Yukon River and the unpredictable Bering Sea ice.

The winner is expected to cross the finish line in the western Alaska coastal community of Nome about nine days after the start.

For the first time ever in 2021, the race did not finish in Nome because of the pandemic. Instead, the race started in Willow, went to the ghost town of Iditarod and then doubled back to Willow.

Dallas Seavey won the 2021 race, matching musher Rick Swenson for the most wins ever with five apiece. Swenson, 71, last won in 1991 and hasn’t raced the Iditarod since 2012.

Seavey is looking to make history by becoming the first musher to hold six titles. Seavey has said he will likely take a break after this year’s race to spend time with his daughter.

There are two four-time champions in the race with Martin Buser and Jeff King. Buser is running in his 39th Iditarod, and King stepped in just days before the race started to run musher Nic Petit’s team after Petit said on Facebook he contracted COVID-19. Also in the race are 2018 winner Joar Leifseth Ulsom and 2019 winner Pete Kaiser.

Fifteen mushers signed up but withdrew from the race before it started, including Petit and the 2020 winner Thomas Waerner of Norway, who wasn’t able to secure travel documents to the U.S.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
They're off: Mushers begin trek to Nome; Seavey seeks ...
Nation
The 50th running of the Iditarod ... The 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race started Sunday with 49 mushers setting their sights on Alaska's western coast. The race ...
2
Brent crude up $10, shares sink as Ukraine conflict ...
Nation
The price of oil jumped more ... The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting ...
3
Kamala Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma
Nation
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Selma, ... Vice President Kamala Harris visited Selma, Alabama, on Sunday to commemorate a defining moment in the fight for equal voting rights, even as congressional ...
4
Cuomo rips 'cancel culture,' hints at political comeback
Nation
Just six months after he resigned ... Just six months after he resigned from office in disgrace over sexual harassment allegations, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to be hinting ...
5
Gas tops $4 per gallon average, 1st time since ...
Nation
The price of regular gasoline broke ... The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. ...
6
Officials: 7 dead after tornadoes tore through central Iowa
Nation
Seven people were killed, including two ... Seven people were killed, including two children, when several tornadoes swept through central Iowa, destroying homes and knocking down trees and power lines in ...
7
1,100 homes evacuated as firefighters battle Florida fires
Nation
Huge wildfires in the Florida Panhandle ... Huge wildfires in the Florida Panhandle forced veterans in a nursing home to evacuate Sunday alongside residents of more than 1,000 homes in an ...
8
Convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates does beltway circuit
Nation
A large group of truck drivers ... A large group of truck drivers who object to COVID-19 mandates drove two loops around the beltway surrounding Washington, Sunday, deliberately moving slowly to ...
9
'The Batman' gives movie theaters a new hope with ...
Nation
Batman has his fair share of ... Batman has his fair share of pressures, from saving Gotham to saving movie theaters. And while they're both still decidedly works in progress, 'The ...